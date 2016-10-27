|
|
5th September 2015 - posted by Denyer
Fandom: Inflatable Dalek and Terome kick off a new project, Podcast Maximus!
17th August 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Some new RID reviews. Plus, we updated the toy guide for
15th August 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: We're back. Transformers: Generations: Air Raid, Alpha Bravo, Arcee [Takara], Bombshell, Breakdown, Chromia, Chromia [Takara], Dead End, Dragstrip, Firefly, Offroad, Powerglide, Silverbolt, Skydive, Superion, Thundercracker [Legends Class], Windblade [Takara], Masterpiece: MP22 Ultra Magnus, MP23 Exhaust, MP24 Star Saber, Generation 2: Silverbolt, Re-issues: Metroplex (Encore), Other Merchandise: Kinder Surprise Arcee, Kinder Surprise Bumblebee, Kinder Surprise Optimus Prime, Kinder Surprise Ratchet, Kinder Surprise Soundwave, Kinder Surprise Starscream.
20th January 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: With a short apology for taking so long to update this. Age of Extinction: Armour Optimus Prime (Takara), Bumblebee (Takara), Transformers: Generations: Arcee, Brainstorm, Goldfire, Megatron (G2 Voyager), Roadbuster, Windblade, Masterpiece: MP20 Wheeljack, MP21 Bumblebee, New Japan Series: Megatron (T-Arts Mega Drive), Re-issues: Road Hauler (E-Hobby), Sunstorm (Encore).
4th October 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Age of Extinction: Optimus Prime (Second Leader Class), Transformers: Prime: Darksteel (Beast Hunters Deluxe Class), Revenge of the Fallen: Sideswipe (Human Alliance), Masterpiece: Grimlock (Hasbro, 2014), Re-issues: Garboil & Howlback [E-Hobby], Magnificus w/ Ga'mede [E-Hobby], Other Merchandise: Third Party Mania King.
15th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Several new toyline guides are up, including the most recent Age of Extinction and Generations lines, as well as older lines like Transformers: Prime, Dark of the Moon, Power Core Combiners, 2010's Transformers and Masterpiece, as well as all their Takara counterparts. I've also updated the Botcon/Collector's Club exclusive toys until 2014, as well as included SDCC and some upcoming exclusives.
13th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: I review the rest of the Last Stand of the Wreckers additional material, mainly the text story Bullets.
Movies: I review Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon. I've also cleaned up the transcripts for the first and second movie.
Toys: Age of Extinction: Galvatron (Takara), Lockdown (Takara), Transformers: Generations: Nemesis Prime w/ Spinister, Tankor, Classics: Superion.
7th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: I review the rest of Regeneration One, issues #96-100. For something a little older, I've also reviewed the bonus stories included with the Last Stand of the Wreckers trades -- with all the material James Roberts has sneaked in as foreshadowing for future stories there, they are certainly worth a reread.
Movies: A quick revamp of the Movie homepage and an updated review on the 2007 live-action movie. Expect reviews for all three sequels, character bios, the movie timeline, dialogue transcripts and more in the near future!
3rd August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: In our next batch of reviews, Red Dave Prime reviews IDW's Robots in Disguise issues two and three, while Blackjack reviews Regeneration One issues #84 through #95, as well as additional issues in-between.
Toys: Age of Extinction: Grimlock/Optimus Prime two-pack, Transformers: Generations: Shrapnel (w/ Reflector), Tailgate (w/ Groundbuster), Re-issues: Detritus, Other Merchandise: Kre-O Misfire.
An archive of past updates can be read at http://tfarchive.com/updates.php