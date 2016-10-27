The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Transformers News
Hottest Discussion Threads!

TRANSFORMERS COMIC PARTWORK COMING.
from inflatable dalek(62 replies)
TRANSFORMERS 5 NEWS AND RUMOURS
from praetorian(95 replies)
HASBRO RELEASES: COMBINER WARS, TITANS RETURN, ROBOTS IN DISGUISE, MASTERPIECE, ETC. TOYS
from Blackjack(611 replies)
JAPANESE / ASIAN MARKET EXCLUSIVES: MASTERPIECE, GENERATIONS, ETC
from Denyer(630 replies)
BANDAI "MASTERPIECE" GOBOTS
from Denyer(22 replies)
THIRD PARTY TOYS NEWS
from Springer85(943 replies)
MAJOR RETAILER IN CANADA TO START SELLING TRANSFORMERS!
from HotShot81(5 replies)
MUSICAL SCORE FOR G1 CARTOON COMING SOONISH
from Clay(21 replies)
WHAT THE HECK IS COMBINER WARS ANIMATION?
from Brimstone(4 replies)
IDW NEWS: GENERAL POST REVOLUTION NEWS THREAD UPDATED 22/7
from inflatable dalek(16 replies)
REVOLUTION: IDW AND THE HASBRO SHARED UNIVERSE.
from inflatable dalek(61 replies)
IDW PUBLISHING TILL ALL ARE ONE #1 - TRANSMISSIONS PODCAST EXCLUSIVE
from yakko(3 replies)
BOTCON 2016 STUFF
from Clay(16 replies)
SO APPARENTLY BOTCON AND THE COLLECTORS' CLUB ARE ON THE WAY OUT?
from Warcry(16 replies)
BUSH AREN'T DEAD AND THEY'RE NOW HELPING TRANSFORMERS GET EVEN WORSE
from Cliffjumper(14 replies)
MP AND 3P? NOW YOU CAN BUY THE REAL OPTIMUS PRIME & BUMBLEBEE!
from Auntie Slag(7 replies)
NEW BRITISH TRANSFORMERS COMIC ON THE WAY.
from inflatable dalek(8 replies)
DEVIATIONS "WHAT IF?" COMIC ONE SHOTS
from Denyer(6 replies)
30TH ANNIVERSARY TF:TM VINYL WONDERMENT!
from Auntie Slag(29 replies)
IAN JAMES CORLETT THE VOICE OF CHEETOR TO ATTEND TFCON TORONTO 2016
from TFCon(0 replies)
NEW TRANSFORMERS GAME. LOOKS LIKE THE ORIGINAL CARTOON!
from Auntie Slag(66 replies)
PRIME WARS IS COMING TO ALL TF MEDIA!
from Cyberstrike nTo(19 replies)
MEET GREGG BERGER, DAN GILVEZAN AND RICHARD NEWMAN AT TFCON CHARLOTTE - OCTOBER 16-18
from TFCon(0 replies)
HASBRO MODERN FAN 2015 SURVEY
from Denyer(30 replies)
DEATH'S HEAD MAKING MORE OF A RETURN TO MARVEL?
from Denyer(3 replies)
IDW SINS OF THE WRECKERS COMIC COVER
from Denyer(29 replies)
 


5th September 2015 - posted by Denyer
Fandom: Inflatable Dalek and Terome kick off a new project, Podcast Maximus!

17th August 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Some new RID reviews. Plus, we updated the toy guide for Generations so that it's up-to-date with Combiner Wars stuff. Robots in Disguise (201X): Bumblebee, Drift, Strongarm.

15th August 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: We're back. Transformers: Generations: Air Raid, Alpha Bravo, Arcee [Takara], Bombshell, Breakdown, Chromia, Chromia [Takara], Dead End, Dragstrip, Firefly, Offroad, Powerglide, Silverbolt, Skydive, Superion, Thundercracker [Legends Class], Windblade [Takara], Masterpiece: MP22 Ultra Magnus, MP23 Exhaust, MP24 Star Saber, Generation 2: Silverbolt, Re-issues: Metroplex (Encore), Other Merchandise: Kinder Surprise Arcee, Kinder Surprise Bumblebee, Kinder Surprise Optimus Prime, Kinder Surprise Ratchet, Kinder Surprise Soundwave, Kinder Surprise Starscream.

20th January 2015 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: With a short apology for taking so long to update this. Age of Extinction: Armour Optimus Prime (Takara), Bumblebee (Takara), Transformers: Generations: Arcee, Brainstorm, Goldfire, Megatron (G2 Voyager), Roadbuster, Windblade, Masterpiece: MP20 Wheeljack, MP21 Bumblebee, New Japan Series: Megatron (T-Arts Mega Drive), Re-issues: Road Hauler (E-Hobby), Sunstorm (Encore).

4th October 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Age of Extinction: Optimus Prime (Second Leader Class), Transformers: Prime: Darksteel (Beast Hunters Deluxe Class), Revenge of the Fallen: Sideswipe (Human Alliance), Masterpiece: Grimlock (Hasbro, 2014), Re-issues: Garboil & Howlback [E-Hobby], Magnificus w/ Ga'mede [E-Hobby], Other Merchandise: Third Party Mania King.

15th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Toys: Several new toyline guides are up, including the most recent Age of Extinction and Generations lines, as well as older lines like Transformers: Prime, Dark of the Moon, Power Core Combiners, 2010's Transformers and Masterpiece, as well as all their Takara counterparts. I've also updated the Botcon/Collector's Club exclusive toys until 2014, as well as included SDCC and some upcoming exclusives.

13th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: I review the rest of the Last Stand of the Wreckers additional material, mainly the text story Bullets.
Movies: I review Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon. I've also cleaned up the transcripts for the first and second movie.
Toys: Age of Extinction: Galvatron (Takara), Lockdown (Takara), Transformers: Generations: Nemesis Prime w/ Spinister, Tankor, Classics: Superion.

7th August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: I review the rest of Regeneration One, issues #96-100. For something a little older, I've also reviewed the bonus stories included with the Last Stand of the Wreckers trades -- with all the material James Roberts has sneaked in as foreshadowing for future stories there, they are certainly worth a reread.
Movies: A quick revamp of the Movie homepage and an updated review on the 2007 live-action movie. Expect reviews for all three sequels, character bios, the movie timeline, dialogue transcripts and more in the near future!

3rd August 2014 - posted by Blackjack
Comics: In our next batch of reviews, Red Dave Prime reviews IDW's Robots in Disguise issues two and three, while Blackjack reviews Regeneration One issues #84 through #95, as well as additional issues in-between.
Toys: Age of Extinction: Grimlock/Optimus Prime two-pack, Transformers: Generations: Shrapnel (w/ Reflector), Tailgate (w/ Groundbuster), Re-issues: Detritus, Other Merchandise: Kre-O Misfire.

An archive of past updates can be read at http://tfarchive.com/updates.php
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 