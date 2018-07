Denyer Shooty Dog Thing



UK

She-Ra reboot?



http://www.darkhorizons.com/first-ph...she-ra-reboot/



Touch wood it does the source material justice even if it seems to be following a <Franchise> Kids approach like various DC/Marvel series, and it'd be nice for another generation to find the original POP stuff through it.

Is there something in the water? Looks more appealing than the Thundercats one at the moment, and Noelle Stevenson has done some well-regarded comics.Touch wood it does the source material justice even if it seems to be following a Kids approach like various DC/Marvel series, and it'd be nice for another generation to find the original POP stuff through it.