Lost Light #21 Blimey, four issues to go. This one is the start of the final arc, I think, and everything is moving at a lightning pace and I don't like it. No spoilers... but there's things happening in this issue that would have been spread over two or three issues back when MTMTE was new. I wish the writer had the time and space to end this in the way he wants to, it would be quite different.



Or maybe I'm wrong and he's totally cool with it. But I'd rather he pad it out with text stories at the back like he did once or twice before than have this final going full-pelt into the great beyond!





