The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 08:11 PM   #1
Auntie Slag
Satisfaction guaranteed !
 
Auntie Slag's Avatar
 
Cambridge, UK
Red face Lost Light #21
Blimey, four issues to go. This one is the start of the final arc, I think, and everything is moving at a lightning pace and I don't like it. No spoilers... but there's things happening in this issue that would have been spread over two or three issues back when MTMTE was new. I wish the writer had the time and space to end this in the way he wants to, it would be quite different.

Or maybe I'm wrong and he's totally cool with it. But I'd rather he pad it out with text stories at the back like he did once or twice before than have this final going full-pelt into the great beyond!
 


"It's not until you're an adult you appreciate how awesome a dog is. Your dreams start dying, somebody cheats on you, bankers f*** up your pension. Then you come home and that dog's looking at you and he's like, 'Dude, you're awesome!' - Bill Burr

I re-invented my image so many times that I'm in denial that I was originally an overweight Korean woman. - David Bowie
Auntie Slag is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 08:49 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 