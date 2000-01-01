Pincher and Holepunch Name : Pincher

Function: Chemical Engineer

Titan Master: Vex

Motto: "Be humble of word, but great in deed."



Strength 7

Intelligence 9

Speed 2

Endurance 5

Rank 7

Courage 8

Firepower 8

Skill 8





Profile : A mad scientist of sorts. Concocts metal-eating, corrosive acids, oxidizing agents and other powerful formulas. An over-achieving, unassuming genius.



Abilities : Venom coated stinger paralyzes on contact and can drill through metal to drain enemy fuel supplies. Also armed with 20 megavolt stun rifle that shoots short bursts of metal-fusing energon. Inner robot armed with laser torch. Serrated claws can pierce metal and emit circular force field in robot mode.



Titan master : Vex is a former Office Manager.His skills are needed to keep the sometimes absent minded and often over working Pincher in the right place at the right time .



Weakness: Pincher is slow in both modes and only has average fuel efficency and resistance to damage.

