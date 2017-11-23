Black Friday sale at Comixology. It seems like there's some good deals at Comixology for Black Friday. I've just ordered Watchmen (some sort of bog-standard edition) for £2.99. I've barely ventured outside of hardcopy TF comics, but since getting an iPhone, the Comixology app and digital copies of Chaos Theory (which present really well on a little screen. And there's a cool swipe from panel to panel effect which works great).



I saw that V for Vendetta is on sale for the same price. As is Batman: Killing Joke. Great deals for newbies like me, and I guess plenty for the more experienced, too.



Is any of the other Watchmen stuff much cop? There's a 'Before Watchmen' series, and 'Countdown to Doomsday' which I know nothing about. I only got into it because repeated viewings of the film made me like it more and more.





