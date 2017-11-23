It seems like there's some good deals at Comixology for Black Friday. I've just ordered Watchmen (some sort of bog-standard edition) for £2.99. I've barely ventured outside of hardcopy TF comics, but since getting an iPhone, the Comixology app and digital copies of Chaos Theory (which present really well on a little screen. And there's a cool swipe from panel to panel effect which works great).
I saw that V for Vendetta is on sale for the same price. As is Batman: Killing Joke. Great deals for newbies like me, and I guess plenty for the more experienced, too.
Is any of the other Watchmen stuff much cop? There's a 'Before Watchmen' series, and 'Countdown to Doomsday' which I know nothing about. I only got into it because repeated viewings of the film made me like it more and more.
Non-essential, but the Minutemen / Silk Spectre TPB reviews well out of the various series and is worth a read. I'm in the process of moving and clearing some stuff, so if you fancy a dead tree copy PM me your address.
No worries, I like this trend for repackaging series in hardbacks that find the balance between completeness and too heavy to read, and until bendy screens get us A4 tablets and whilst Amazon have deep discounts if you catch them at the right moment it's probably still the medium of choice.