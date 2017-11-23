The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old 2017-11-23, 11:12 PM   #1
Auntie Slag
Smile Black Friday sale at Comixology.
It seems like there's some good deals at Comixology for Black Friday. I've just ordered Watchmen (some sort of bog-standard edition) for £2.99. I've barely ventured outside of hardcopy TF comics, but since getting an iPhone, the Comixology app and digital copies of Chaos Theory (which present really well on a little screen. And there's a cool swipe from panel to panel effect which works great).

I saw that V for Vendetta is on sale for the same price. As is Batman: Killing Joke. Great deals for newbies like me, and I guess plenty for the more experienced, too.

Is any of the other Watchmen stuff much cop? There's a 'Before Watchmen' series, and 'Countdown to Doomsday' which I know nothing about. I only got into it because repeated viewings of the film made me like it more and more.
 


"It's not until you're an adult you appreciate how awesome a dog is. Your dreams start dying, somebody cheats on you, bankers f*** up your pension. Then you come home and that dog's looking at you and he's like, 'Dude, you're awesome!' - Bill Burr

I re-invented my image so many times that I'm in denial that I was originally an overweight Korean woman. - David Bowie
Old 2017-11-25, 11:59 PM   #2
Denyer
Non-essential, but the Minutemen / Silk Spectre TPB reviews well out of the various series and is worth a read. I'm in the process of moving and clearing some stuff, so if you fancy a dead tree copy PM me your address.
 
Old 2017-11-26, 09:24 PM   #3
Skyquake87
Speaking of which, thanks for the hardbacks! I recently got through reading them both and enjoyed them very much. Especially the downbeat ending to X-Force. Thank you!
 
Old 2017-11-27, 05:32 PM   #4
Denyer
No worries, I like this trend for repackaging series in hardbacks that find the balance between completeness and too heavy to read, and until bendy screens get us A4 tablets and whilst Amazon have deep discounts if you catch them at the right moment it's probably still the medium of choice.

Looking forward to this one around Christmas --

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Wildstorm-C...dp/B076B8DF24/
 
