Oh I liked that. I liked that a lot. And it's nice we can get shameless political stuff, especially after the G.I. Joe writer was Officially Not Sacked For Having A Political Opinion On Twitter (an at best really badly expressed opinion to be sure, but how that entire thing was handled makes everyone involved look a tit).



I think it helps that the analogy is an underlying key part of the story, it's not like the old Joe comics where characters would just stop in the middle of the action to give us Hama's thoughts on countries America was at ar with up to 40 years earlier).



And it's just a really, dark sinister issue. Getaway was already in the deep end, but seeing how his own insecurities and bitterness pushes him further and further along and how after being a master manipulator for so long he's met his match in Froid adds all sort of tension to the issue. Even Atomizer was squirming at the end.



And after a rocky road getting there, it felt like Jack Lawrence has hit his groove on the art, all solid strong stuff and the reused Milne pages didn't stand out as starkly as they would have in, say, issue 7 with its Inks of Death.



Only two negatives: First, Getaway cheerfully explaining how he used to nudge gun during the issue 50 talk with Rodimus infront of everyone was incredibly, incredibly stupid of him and strangely tactless now we know none of them bar Atomizer was in on the full plan. He's actually damn lucky they didn't turn on him there and then.



Second, as per my long standing worry, it does feel like it's going to be a bit too easy for the two crews to reconcile. They were all lied to, mislead and are now as much victims of Getaway as Rodimus and company.



But this really was the series at its best, assuming it keeps up the pace this three parter is going to be a belter.



