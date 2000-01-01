My country just inaugurated its first Nazi

When Donald Trump called for a "complete and total ban on Muslims" I could not believe what I was hearing. The banning of a single religion is unconstitutional and facsist.



Trump is a fraud, a malevolent, greedy fraud.



He is the darkness, reaching out for the darkness.



His appeal was clear when both the American Nazi Party and the KKK endorsed him.



His nominees for cabinet positions have been laughably bad.



Today is a bad day in America.



