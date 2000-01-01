The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

TFCon
Toronto, Canada
Default TFcon Chicago 2018 - October 26-28
Special guests:
STEPHEN KEENER - the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1
BUD DAVIS - the voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in G1
IAN JAMES CORLETT - the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars
ALEX WILLOWS - the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars
ARLENE BANAS - the voice of Carly Witwicky in Generation 1
FLINT DILLE - Generation 1 writer and story editor
RIK ALVAREZ - former Transformers Creative Manager at Hasbro
JAMES ROBERTS - Transformers Comic Book Writer
Transformers Comic Book Artists KEI ZAMA, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, CASEY COLLER, JOSH BURCHAM, KEN CHRISTIANSEN, MATT MOYLAN and JOSH PEREZ

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.com
 
