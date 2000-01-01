Special guests:
STEPHEN KEENER - the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1
BUD DAVIS - the voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in G1
IAN JAMES CORLETT - the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars
ALEX WILLOWS - the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars
ARLENE BANAS - the voice of Carly Witwicky in Generation 1
FLINT DILLE - Generation 1 writer and story editor
RIK ALVAREZ - former Transformers Creative Manager at Hasbro
JAMES ROBERTS - Transformers Comic Book Writer
Transformers Comic Book Artists KEI ZAMA, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, CASEY COLLER, JOSH BURCHAM, KEN CHRISTIANSEN, MATT MOYLAN and JOSH PEREZ
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.com