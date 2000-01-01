TFCon TFCON.CA

Toronto, Canada

TFcon Chicago 2018 - October 26-28

STEPHEN KEENER - the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1

BUD DAVIS - the voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in G1

IAN JAMES CORLETT - the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars

ALEX WILLOWS - the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars

ARLENE BANAS - the voice of Carly Witwicky in Generation 1

FLINT DILLE - Generation 1 writer and story editor

RIK ALVAREZ - former Transformers Creative Manager at Hasbro

JAMES ROBERTS - Transformers Comic Book Writer

Transformers Comic Book Artists KEI ZAMA, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, CASEY COLLER, JOSH BURCHAM, KEN CHRISTIANSEN, MATT MOYLAN and JOSH PEREZ



Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at

