TFCon TFCON.CA

Toronto, Canada

TFcon Chicago 2018 - October 26-28

STEPHEN KEENER - the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1

BUD DAVIS - the voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in G1

IAN JAMES CORLETT - the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars

ALEX WILLOWS - the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars

ARLENE BANAS - the voice of Carly Witwicky in Generation 1

FLINT DILLE - Generation 1 writer and story editor

RIK ALVAREZ - former Transformers Creative Manager at Hasbro

JAMES ROBERTS - Transformers Comic Book Writer

Transformers Comic Book Artists KEI ZAMA, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, CASEY COLLER, JOSH BURCHAM, KEN CHRISTIANSEN, MATT MOYLAN and JOSH PEREZ



Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at

Special guests:STEPHEN KEENER - the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1BUD DAVIS - the voices of Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking in G1IAN JAMES CORLETT - the voice of Cheetor in Beast WarsALEX WILLOWS - the voice of Tarantulas in Beast WarsARLENE BANAS - the voice of Carly Witwicky in Generation 1FLINT DILLE - Generation 1 writer and story editorRIK ALVAREZ - former Transformers Creative Manager at HasbroJAMES ROBERTS - Transformers Comic Book WriterTransformers Comic Book Artists KEI ZAMA, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, CASEY COLLER, JOSH BURCHAM, KEN CHRISTIANSEN, MATT MOYLAN and JOSH PEREZMeet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book ArtistsShop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers MerchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.com