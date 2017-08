Crime or Nature Are we all capable of horrific acts?



In the animal kingdom, we see males kidnapping the females and forcing them to mate with them. Isn't this sexual assault?



We see big cats comitting infanticide and the females mating with the killers of their babies. Are human females like this too?



Female insects and arachnids are especially vicious. They eat the male after mating with them. They just use them for sex. Does this drive exist in human females too?