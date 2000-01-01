The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 04:53 PM   #1
Grimlock1980
Default Titans Return thoughts
As a kid, I grew up loving the groups of headmasters. They had a cool gimmick, I thought the concept was a cool one. Two robots in one. However, I don't have very many Titans Return figures and it seems hard to land some of the good ones as well. I don't fancy all of the Transformers being headmasters. I think that it is still cool, but it takes away some of the uniqueness of saying I have a headmaster. Now I may be thinking to much into it. I do think it is cool to bring them back. They also don't have a tech spec readout I really liked that additional feature on the figure. What are your thoughts on this?
 
