Summerhayes always late to the party



Somerset, England.

Grimlock is missing from the London Natural History Museum!

I'm a big fan of the ol' London Natural History Museum, right, and tend to pop in whenever I'm in London. Today I had to go to the Japanese embassy, and was done much earlier than expected, so naturally I went to see the dinosaurs.



They always had a little section about dinosaurs in popular culture, and among that display was a cabinet with some robot dinosaurs, featuring a prominent G1 Grimlock.



But it's gone

