The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers Toys & Merch
Reload this Page bw fans unite at sdcc for bringing mps
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:13 PM   #1
pegasusprime
Micromaster
 
Default bw fans unite at sdcc for bringing mps
hi guys, if some beast wars fans are going to sdcc lets make our voice ear, with the recent announcement of beast wars megatron mp , i remenber the old days when we get mp-10 at 120 at toyrus lets make our voice ear at the transformers design panel, for example, that someone ask about beast wars and a lot of people show the support by raising the hand or saying something, please guys lets do this imagine getting beast megatron online at bbts or hasbrotoyshop at 120 yeah he would got less things and a paint similar to telemocha or toy deco but it would be the mold we want, but also lets suggest them that began with them not with cheetor or primal since a lot of us already got them and it would end up affecting their sales
 
pegasusprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (0 members and 2 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 08:36 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 