Preschool version of build your own transformer

A transforming robot who can built from scratch from blocks or plastic parts like legos or sticks? Instead of toys like the preschool Gobots, which weren't the same as a transformer or a Gobot? Actually toy that younger kids can make but not choke on parts?

Any ideas on how I make one?



A little nonsense now and then is cherished by the wisest of decepticons.