Doublecross and Leo and Haywire Name: Doublecross

Titan Master: Leo

Allegiance: Autobot

Targetmaster Haywire

Function: Supply Procurer

Alternate Mode(s): 2 headed dragon

Weapons/Equipment: Rust Rifle

Motto: Decepticon destruction is my favorite sport... and mine, too."





Strength 5



Intelligence 6



Speed 2



Endurance 10



Rank 6



Courage 9



Firepower 6



Skill 7





Profile



If there was ever a mech who should have avoided the Titan Masters process it was Doublecross. Taking a mech with two personalties who could seldom agree and adding a third has been an interesting process . Although on the plus side having an odd number of personalities in robot mode means that majority rule can apply. Although this isn't helped by heckling from the peanut gallery or Haywire as it is otherwise known. No one really knows how Doublecross ended up on the Targetmaster programme. Many speculate that Haywire should have been someone else's partner and that Doublecross just did what comes naturally and procured him. Despite rigorous probing the official records all indicate that they were always meant to be partners. The other speculation is that Doublecross must have been having an off day when whoever pulled the strings to get Leo assigned to him as a former peace officer is not what you'd call a natural match for some of Doublecross' shadier business dealings.



Despite technically being very much rear echelon . Circumstances and inclination mean that Doublecross is chomping at 2 bits to destroy as many decepticons as he can get his claws on . One of the few things he can agree on .



When not plotting how to destroy decepticons he mantains an inventory of various stores mainy of possibly dubious origin despite what all the paperwork says







Leo : If you could sum up Leo in 2 words it would be noble and brave . Doublecross much admires the bravery aspect as it goes very well with his desire to be in the thick of the action . Being the very definition of a pragmatist Doublecross is a little bit cynical of the noble part .



Leo is a former peace officer and often despairs at some of the things Doublecross gets up to proccure his supplies when he catches him out which is not as often as he might like . He prided himself with always getting his mech in his former career but thinks he might have met his match . Has excellent tracking and detective skills. Acts as Doublecross' concious whether he likes it or not.







Haywire;



Transforming into an electro-laser cannon,Haywire is a mech with more enthusiasm that skill in weapon mode often more concerned with how often he fires than where he's aiming or how effective his shots are. His talent with computers whether it be gaming or in finding various supplies compensates for this failing in Doublecross' eyes. Although he does tend to err towards act first and think later.

