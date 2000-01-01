The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Thanks to TFcon Toronto 2017 sponsor The Chosen Prime they are happy to welcome back the voice of Generation 1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop Michael Bell to TFcon Toronto 2017. The voices of Bombshell, Brainstorm, First Aid, Gort, Junkion and Scrapper in the same series, he then returned to the characters of Sideswipe and Scrapper for the video game Transformers: Devastation. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Duke in GI Joe, Lance in Voltron, plus Grouchy, Lazy and Handy Smurf in The Smurfs. Michael will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.
 
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Alex is best known for his work as the primary artist on IDW’s Transformers: More than Meets the Eye comic book. He will be attending both days and offering prints and commissions to attendees all weekend long.
 
TFcon is happy to welcome the voice of Generation 1 Devastator Arthur Burghardt to TFcon Toronto 2017 for his first ever Transformers convention appearance. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Destro in GI Joe. Arthur will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.
 
