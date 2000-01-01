Ginrai Name: Ginrai

Function: Heavy Fire Support/Transport

Titan Master: Pyro

Alt Mode: Cybertronian Semi Rig with Trailer

Weapons: 2 dual barreled laser cannons, 2 ion cannons/rifles

Motto: "Freedom is truly the right of all sentient beings."



Strength: 10

Intelligence: 7

Speed: 8

Endurance: 10

Rank: 5

Courage: 10

Firepower: 10

Skill: 7

---

Teamwork: n/a, Ginrai's too new.

Cooperation: n/a, Ginrai's too new.

But the simulations have gone well.





Profile: Pyro has a problem. He once met Optimus Prime. This might not seem like a problem to you or me, but Pyro already idolized Optimus Prime. After meeting him, he wanted to be Optimus Prime. A firm sufferer of Primus Apotheosis, he realized that he couldn't easily become Optimus. He was, however, able to get himself assigned to running a heavy support Titan. Ginrai. Just completed, designed to mainly fill a support role as a transport/temporary fire base, Pyro's had his robot mode redesigned to look like the way Optimus looked when he met him. As for Ginrai's thoughts on all this? He's so new, he's had no experiences to base any judgement on, and so tends to view the world with a childlike curiousity.



Abilities: Ginrai's vehicle mode is an armored semi and trailer, allowing him to carry materiel and troops in relative safety - if not comfort - to and from the battlefield. The trailer section is where the weapons mounts are, with dual laser cannons mounted on pivots on the front left and right sides of the trailer, as well as two heavy ion cannons that mount to the trailer roof. The laser cannons have the added ability of being manned to give them better target acquisition ability, but he's yet to find anybody willing to ride there. Ginrai also has a firebase mode, and in robot mode, well...... he looks like Optimus Prime.



Weaknesses: Pyro's obsession with Optimus Prime has led to a few problems here and there, but the biggest problem is that he now does everything not as Prime would actually do it, but as he thinks Prime would do it.

