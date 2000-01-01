How do I collect these days? I have been a lifelong Transformers fan. I grew up in 1980s at the very beginning height of the toys popularity until now. I fell off at different times in my life for various reasons such as just outgrowing them for a time, starting a new career, etc. I want to get back involved but it is just too difficult to keep up with demand in the stores. I know I can order online but I don't like to wait. It seems like all of the good ones are gone way too fast. Stores don't keep product promising enough to come back to. Help me out with any suggestions about keeping up with a lifelong joy of mine!

