TR Powermaster Optimus Prime (w/ Apex) Name: Powermaster Optimus Prime & Apex

Subgroup: Titans Return

Size Class: Leader



Optimus Prime will stand against any threat. Autobot Apex helps him face the enemies that even the Autobot Commander cannot face alone. The Titan Master carries a portion of the spark  and power  of Optimus Prime, increasing the legendary warriors already immense strength, speed, and intelligence.



Powermasters themselves came out in 1988, both in toy form and in the Marvel comics. Much like Headmasters and Targetmasters, the original Powermasters came with wee little guys that transformed into some sort of power source, such as an engine. The Titans Return line has abandoned that notion, at least a little bit, where the figures themselves are Headmasters instead of Powermasters (i.e. this figure and also TR Breakaway & Throttle). I think the gimmick works well enough here, even though it may not be spot on. This version of Optimus is a heavy retool of Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus, but I think Optimus carries it well.



And so, heres another Titans Return figure that updates a toy from the late 1980s  a character I did not know existed until recently. My childhood perspective of Optimus Prime was very narrow, having begun and ended with the original Generation 1 incarnation. There were zero nostalgic factors playing a part in my purchasing of PM Optimus  I wanted a Leader class Prime to battle with CW Megatron. Im really glad I took a chance with this one! Powermaster Optimus Prime with Apex Hi-Q is an awesome figure in most regards, but not perfect by any means. Our own Skyquake87 reviewed Legends 35 Super Ginrai, and most of what was said there holds true with the North American release, albeit with a few differences.



Alternate Mode:



Optimus Primes alternate mode is that of a cab-over semi truck with a trailer. The entire alternate mode is stuck together forever - you cant remove the truck, unless you want to get crazy with tools, and even then it probably wont go back on. That sounds bad but it really isnt; what it really means is that while this new version of PM Optimus looks like the toy of yore, the transformation getting between the two modes is not the same. No longer does the truck cab become a smaller Optimus that fits inside a set of armor, its really all tethered together (more on that later). The truck cab is set on a swivel, so you can troll around with the trailer following behind, doing turns and whatnot without missing a beat. The wheels roll pretty well, but I find that some work and others dont while on slick surfaces. The truck cab also houses Hi-Q (and Primes helmet), thought you cant see him inside due to the lack of transparent windows. One thing of note is the molded detail, which is done nicely all around. If you look closely at the lower portion of the truck cab, youll see a small ladder leading to a rather tiny door. If this was made for humans (which I presume it is), this would be the largest semi truck ever concocted! Seriously, the cab would be able to accommodate 6-8 people comfortable across the front windshield. Youll see the same tiny little doors molded into the trailer too



Which means that the whole semi is nearly the size of an aircraft carrier!!! All Im saying is Broadside better watch out  hes already undersized as a Voyager, and with all the random powers Optimus comes up with in a pinch, I wouldnt be surprised if this thing could float too. Broadsides likely to become obsolete if the opportunity presents itself! Massive proportions aside, the trailer has some nicely molded details all over. This is something that I applaud the Hasbro/Takara design teams for nowadays, as nearly every figure in this line has outstanding molded detail, leaving very little surface without something to look at while not being overly busy. The semi truck and trailer do a good job of mimicking the original toy in many respects, so while theyre not perfect, they capture the feel of the original toy quite well. You can peg the weapons onto the top of the trailer, or on the side by the rear wheels if you prefer. The two grey missile racks can be pegged onto the front of the cab, and are also designed as Titan Master seats for an added play feature. Lastly, the trailer ramp opens up to accommodate one or two Legends class figures. Its a neat feature to include, and I was able to squeeze in TR Bumblebee and CW Groove without much issue. The problem is that the inside of the trailer isnt flat, so getting the little guys in there isnt as seamless as it should be, and the front of the trailer is open. If you jam a little guy in too far, he'll likely be sliding out the front. Neither of these issues presents a true problem, just something that could have been done a smidge better.



Base Mode:



Base modes have been essentially shoe-horned in to the Leader class Titans Return figures, but this isnt the case with Powermaster Optimus Prime. PM Optimus has had a base mode since the very beginning, and it makes a welcome return here. Judging on photos only, Optimus base mode was just as underwhelming 30 years ago as it is today. Sure, the mode is included, and sure, it represents the original fairly well, but it just doesnt work all that well as a base. I think other figures (like TR Soundwave) pull this off a much better. The same features from the original can be found, with various little pegs for the Titan Masters to occupy, the missile racks can be manned by the little guys, and the large stacks are off in the back. The oddity here is the chest piece that sticks out smack dab in the center of the base mode. The piece mimics the original toy, if only by silhouette. The chest doesnt serve any actual function, and therefore it really just looks like a robot part with no place to be. In the end, the base mode is a pretty big pass for me, though I will say it doesnt wreck the figure by any means.



Robot Mode:



Optimus robot mode is appropriately bulky, powerful looking, and a bunch of fun. The lower legs are a huge chunk of boxed-up trailer sides, and much like the Super Ginrai version, they have a tendency to come unplugged during movement due to extra tight knee joints. The feet are tooled directly from Ultra Magnus and do not share the same aesthetic as the Super Ginrai figure. Personally, I dont care for the hooved-feet look of the Takara toy, and much prefer the chunky feet of Prime. They do a good job of giving the figure stability, and are large enough to accommodate most dynamic poses. For such a beast of a figure, Optimus is on the light side due to the honeycombed parts all over. While honey-combing seems like a bad thing for sturdiness, its actually a boon for maintaining balance. Very infrequently have I found him to be top heavy, so you can have a great bit of fun making him pull off more action-oriented poses.



Theres quite a bit of articulation on the figure, with the knees and hips containing ratchet joints, and the thighs having swivel joints. The ankles dont to much besides hinge forward to back, but as I mentioned, theyre large enough to compensate. The shoulders feature a couple different swivel joints that net you some decent range, and the elbows are hinged with pins allowing for about 90 degrees of movement. Sadly, the right elbow on mine is a little loose, so some great shooting poses are not achievable. I dont know if this is a widespread epidemic or solely left to my own copy. Another unfortunate drawback is that the Headmaster design (being that of a helmet with a smaller head inside) means that the neck can only swivel side to side. I hope Optimus has some great peripheral vision, because this guy isnt looking up or down anytime soon. Perhaps Hi-Q gives him a cognitive awareness boost that isnt mentioned on the packaging? The hands leave a bit to be desired as well; whilst the Takara version managed to get retooled hands with 5 mm peg holes, PM Optimus has Ultra Magnus hinge hands. I've come to understand that Ultra Magnus has some issues holding weapons because the hinges are somewhat weak and the underside of the fists are open  this is something that has been addressed slightly with Optimus. While the hinge joints wont win any awards for being the tightest, the trailer bits are folded as such to allow the weapons to rest on it under the fists. While that sounds all good and well, it means that his weapons are locked in a particular hold, as the wrists contain zero movement. This also means that having Optimus hold a different bots weapon really cant be pulled off. Speaking of the weapons, its a shame Optimus didnt get some new ones to call his own; he has Magnus' weapons in a different color. While the longer of the two rifles looks pretty awesome, the other is a chunky pizza paddle with a pipe stuck on it. The weapon made complete sense for Magnus: his shoulders could be pegged on the thing to make a hammer. Optimus doesnt have this feature, nor does he have the slot under his fist for the handle to slide into. It would have been fantastic (if not truly faithful to the original toy) to have some 5 mm orange axe blades included in place of the hammer ends for an extra play feature, as well as having the notch for being able to wield said weapon. I know that would have incurred extra cost, but it would have been an interesting feature for a boring weapon.



Aesthetically, Optimus looks great. He carries the typical red/blue/grey blend that you would expect from OP. The red used appears to be a shade darker, or more muted, than the Super Ginrai figure. I feel like the grey is a touch on the bland side, but used sparingly enough that the figure still pops. The blue has a slight metallic sheen to it, adding a little pizzazz to the figure. Molded detail is top notch, with very few spots with flat empty space. The chest, shoulders, and faceplate features some dabs of silver as well. The chest wont be everyones cup of tea, either. I dont have any nostalgic ties to it, so it works just fine for me, but I could see where some of those that owned the original would be bothered by its look. Its detailed well, but it doesnt resemble the original Powermaster very much, and would seem too busy in some fans eyes. The Super Ginrai figure mimics the original better, and I would imagine some would be swayed in that direction just to get the more faithful look. Aside from the chest, the Titan Master helmet works pretty well on Optimus, and you can pretty much stuff any Titan Master in there without any resulting goofy aesthetics. Compare that to some other designs, such as Soundwave, where as Warcry put it best  looks like a kid with his dads hockey helmet on. This isnt the case with Optimus, as the faceplate masks most of the face, so youre left with only being able to see the eyes. Do you want an Optimus with red eyes? A visor? Something else? You have that option!



Apex (Hi-Q)



Hi-Q is a pretty bland Titan Master. Its really quite disappointing considering how much more work went into the Takara version  not that the molding is different, but this Hi-Q is made of very bland grey plastic, mismatching red plastics, and ZERO paint applications. Compared to the Takara version, this one seems like a cheap knock-off. The molded detail is pretty crisp though, and I appreciate that Hi-Qs head mode is a likeness of Orion Pax. I just really wished Hasbro made a little more effort here.



For some closing thoughts, Id like to point out that while Optimus has his fair share of things that could have been done better, I find myself liking the figure and playing with it much more than I have any right to. Hauling around a couple Legends cars in the trailer while playing with my son has been a blast, and even the passable base mode has its moments when you have a few extra Titan Masters around. The robot mode is pure, bulky fun that I really cant get enough of.



Marks out of ten for the following:



Transformation Design: 6/10. I dont think theres any mastery of engineering going on, but I like that the trailer folds somewhat neatly around his legs, and the truck-cab-to-chest integration is spiffy. Getting everything all in place with the tight hips and floppy waist with the giant leg panels flapping around is a royal pain in the butt though.

Durability: 7/10. Theres probably a tab here or there that will take a beating over time, but the plastic is fairly solid, and Optimus is light enough to survive some decent drops to the floor (I have not tested this though, so dont do it!).

Fun: 9/10. I really have much more fun with this toy than I expected. The trailer is usable, the robot mode is just so much fun, and the base mode doesnt ruin the figure. Theres a large amount of fun to be had here, and honestly, isnt that the point of a Transformer?

Aesthetics: 8/10. I like Optimus just fine. Between this version and Super Ginrai, it will all come down to personal preference. For me, the availability wins out, and its not like Optimus is hideous or anything.

Articulation: 6/10. The joints provided get you to most places you would want to go. The hands and ankles are very static, and the head could use more range of movement (if that were possible granted the gimmick).

Value/Price: 8/10. Value truly lies with what you get out of a Transformer. Two good modes and a third passable mode, but all are loaded with play value. I managed this one at $45 USD, and some stores are lowering this to $40 USD in recent times. I think thats a totally fair price for what youre getting.

Overall: 7/10. Im echoing Skyquakes Super Ginrai review on this one, as I think the point assessment is totally fair, and right in line with my opinion. Optimus is a great, but flawed toy. My review would seem more on the negative side in a lot of areas, but I still find myself truly enjoying this figure for all of the fun features it provides.



