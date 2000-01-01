Lost Light #22 Lorks-a-Lordy this is like watching the final few hundred metres of a race. Everything is happening in double-quick time, seemingly shocking stuff bounds onto the panel, and is resolved a few panels on.



Most important of all, why aren’t BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty talking about this issue? It’s a damn sight more interesting that a lot of what they’ve reported today. I mean the ending is... please you have to read it, I don’t want to spoiler it; its a big one!



I read somewhere there’s in fact only two issues to go, the last one will be an epilogue or something (I’m still hoping for heroic 26-page song & dance number).



It still feels like James has been royally shafted, the story needs more issues to breathe. I’m starting to feel miffed about the number of things that may never get properly addressed.



And if he ever finds what happened in this issue; Red Alert’s gonna s***!



Edit Hey, we can swear now! Ok, just because we can doesn’t mean that we should /Ian Malcolm





