The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers Toys & Merch > Stock Exchange
Reload this Page I have an extra MISB TLK Deluxe Hotrod; make an offer
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:58 PM   #1
Tantrum
Systems Analyst
 
Tantrum's Avatar
 
Aquidneck Island, RI, USA
Default I have an extra MISB TLK Deluxe Hotrod; make an offer
When I found TLK Hotrod, I bought 2, since Ollie's is pretty far out of my way, and I didn't want to make a 2nd trip if one was defective. The first one isn't defective, so I have a spare.

I'll trade it for a Deluxe or larger figure I don't already have. Open/used is OK, as long as it's complete and undamaged. The three I'm most interested in are TR Windblade, TR Twin Twist, and DotM Megatron (the beige truck). If you don't have any of these 3 to trade, make an offer.

I do ask that you throw in Hungrr/Inferno's Enigmas of Combination if you have them. They make better feet fillers than Primemasters, but not enough for me to spend $25 buying another Voyager.

If you don't have an Ollie's near you, this is probably your best chance to get TLK Hotrod. If you do have an Ollie's near you, nevermind me and go there. They should have a pallet of bargain TFs, including $20 Overlords.
 
Alleged "poems"
that don't follow a rhyme scheme
are not poetry
Tantrum is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (0 members and 2 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 12:48 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 