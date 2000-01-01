I have an extra MISB TLK Deluxe Hotrod; make an offer When I found TLK Hotrod, I bought 2, since Ollie's is pretty far out of my way, and I didn't want to make a 2nd trip if one was defective. The first one isn't defective, so I have a spare.



I'll trade it for a Deluxe or larger figure I don't already have. Open/used is OK, as long as it's complete and undamaged. The three I'm most interested in are TR Windblade, TR Twin Twist, and DotM Megatron (the beige truck). If you don't have any of these 3 to trade, make an offer.



I do ask that you throw in Hungrr/Inferno's Enigmas of Combination if you have them. They make better feet fillers than Primemasters, but not enough for me to spend $25 buying another Voyager.



If you don't have an Ollie's near you, this is probably your best chance to get TLK Hotrod. If you do have an Ollie's near you, nevermind me and go there. They should have a pallet of bargain TFs, including $20 Overlords.

