Lost Light - The End - SPOILERS OK, issue 24 has dropped and many of the big threads have been finished. Done. Dusted. We have a wrap up coming in issue 5 and then thats it.



Rather than having individual issue threads for the last few issues, thought this might work for issues 23 to 25.



Obviously if you are behind I recommend you stop reading in case of spoilers.







So without going into issue 24, which overall I thought was very good, I thought I'd start with my overall feelings on the final arc (crucible) which begin back in issue 19. It's been a rollercoster of an arc covering probably 3-4 arcs. For my reckoning there would have been an arc covering Scorponok and the Grand Architect reveal, another arc covering the guiding hand, another possible to cover the magnificence/ warren/ omega guardians. All leading into the final battle against fake Primus and the Functionist universe. And there was also the true reveal of Cybertronia and the Knights quest (although I feel that would have fed into one of the other) and So what might have stretched over 20-24 issues (3-4 issues per arc) we get in the space of 6. Thanks IDW.



Although... there's no doubt that the fast paced issues havent actually been too bad. There's been the odd jump in plot explanation but more or less everything has kinda wrapped up well. Maybe not everyone will like where Roberts took things but he does seem to have covered the main points so that it all makes some sense. The Warren/ Magnificence thing was the only one that felt to me that it should have been edited out. There wasn't enough time for it and while it doesn't break things it was the weakest bit of the plot and could have been written around.



I've always felt Roberts work, for better or worse, was very reminiscent to Joss Whedons work in terms of both Tone and plot telling. A strong focus on humour, a solid core of characters who jump between both hero and villain and a general preference for the big picture over individual story. But it really hits home for the crucible arc. There's shades of Angel season 5 where the last few episodes of the final series effectively covered much of what was planned for season 6. There's the feeling of going out while still keeping the feel of things very intact, similar to serentiy, as the series simple ignored the Unicron stuff. And of course, we end the series in a big apolyptic manner where bright lights from old baubbles save the day against a seemingly unbeatable force (A-la Buffy)



The Call-backs have been impressive and I'd love a large interview with roberts as to what was always planned (hint hint Podcast Maximus) because it does see that he paid off just about everything.



Overall the Lost Light Saga has covered 57 issues in MTMTE, a MTTE annual, the revolution one shot, there was also the crossover issues for Dark Cybertron (technically this kind of adds on another 6 issues I think), 25 issues of Lost Light along with it's own annual and 2 of the spotlights (Trailcutter and Hoist). Roughly 87 issues (93 if we count the DC stuff) have passed and for me, it has been an overall brilliant epic. Not every issue was perfect nor every arc but I think it is a fantastic body of work. There's also the argument to be made that the roberts era can include LSOTW, as well as Chaos Theory 1 & 2. even if f Roberts never writes again I think he would stand as the best TF comics writer. I genuinely found so many of his issues to be fantastic.



Over to anyone else who wants to write some stuff.

