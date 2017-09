2018 Marvel Legends

MOHAWK STORM!

PSYLOCKE!



http://marveltoynews.com/2018-marvel...sylocke-storm/



*faints*



We're also getting a revamped Thanos, Paladin(!), a Now-Costume Spider-Woman and all sorts of other lovely stuff by the looks of it.



Now give me all your money.

