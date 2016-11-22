The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

I was at another site and someone posted a thread about awesome comic book fights and I posted for my #1 Miracleman #15, which anyone who has read the book would understand my reasons. For my #2 pick I selected The Transformers #41 for it having the Grimlock/Blaster fight and a Decepticon vs. The Autobots fight. Then I started thinking about my country's political problems (I live in the USA) and then I started thinking about it and realized that they might be a political allegory.

The Decepticon seemingly disorganized but when push came to shove will rally behind a leader regardless if it's Megatron, Shockwave, Ratbat, Starscream, Scorponok, Soundwave, Thunderwing, Bludgeon, and so on and seemingly get a victory of sorts.

The Autobots who are seemingly organized but lose even they win regardless of their leaders Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Fortress Maximus, Blaster, and so on due to a lack of resolve or planning, messaging, or political infighting at the worst possible time or electing the wrong leader like Grimlock due to his "victory" over Trypticon (which only happened because Ratbat ordered Trypticon to retreat to save fuel) only to quickly regret voting him in which leads Blaster, Goldbug, Sky Lynx, and the Throttlebots to desert the Autobots and go on their own adventures in which Grimlock sends teams of Autobots after them only to have those Autobots begin to wonder if Grimlock is the leader he says is.

Sound familiar? I'm not saying that Bob Budiansky is physic who saw the future and was trying to warn us about Trump, but it's fascinating that the 3 Autobot "leaders" in #41 Grimlock is an egomaniac, Blaster is angry, and Fortress Maximus is insecure traits that Trump has shown countless times in the election.

Maybe I've overthinking it, but I just wanted to share my thoughts and get this out of my system.
 


