Mezco/3A Dredd Anyone seen these for sale in Europe? I want to find out if there'd be a cheaper alternative to importing them from the States or Japan. You would think there'd be a British store selling toys based on a British franchise, but sadly my knowledge of British toy outlets is limited to Kapow and they don't have any.



There's one store right here in Scandinavia but they only have Mezco's Lawmaster, no Dredd himself at all.

