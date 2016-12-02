The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

2016-12-02, 11:52 AM   #1
Tetsuro
Suomi Finland Perkele
Default Mezco/3A Dredd
Anyone seen these for sale in Europe? I want to find out if there'd be a cheaper alternative to importing them from the States or Japan. You would think there'd be a British store selling toys based on a British franchise, but sadly my knowledge of British toy outlets is limited to Kapow and they don't have any.

There's one store right here in Scandinavia but they only have Mezco's Lawmaster, no Dredd himself at all.
 
2016-12-02, 07:17 PM   #2
Denyer
UK
Default
Probably not with stock left, I think they've been and gone. Forbidden Planet had listings. There's one marketplace listing on Amazon UK by the looks of it.
 
