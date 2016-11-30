Warcry Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.



I was introduced to the UK books a lot later than you Brits would have been, so I was an adult when I first read them. And that probably colours my impression of them some. But honestly, I find the weird early stuff (Man of Iron, Enemy Within, Wrath of Guardian, etc.) a lot more interesting than the big Target: 2006 to Time Wars era that everyone seems to talk about when they're heaping praise on the UK book. I enjoy that stuff, don't get me wrong, but I adore the early UK strips because they give so much love and attention to the '84 characters, Dinobots and Constructicons, characters that were mostly ignored in both the US and later UK books. There's so much stuff out there with Rodimus Prime, Galvatron and Ultra Magnus as the stars, but where else will you find so many stories starring the likes of Windcharger, Brawn, Ravage or Swoop?



That era of the UK book also produced some of the best Soundwave writing of all time.



I also enjoy the Earthforce stories, spotty as they are, for the same reasons.



Quote: Brendocon 2.0 Originally Posted by The original comic's my favourite story, but the original cartoon is the one that's made the biggest impression about how I think of each character.



But whenever I've rewatched the show I'm always struck by how little character most of these characters have. Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Starscream, Rodimus, Galvatron, Magnus, Cyclonus and, surprisingly, Swindle of all people are pretty well fleshed out, but almost everyone else is just an accent or vocal tic away from being completely generic. Even the likes of Jazz or Ironhide or Soundwave, who I would have sworn before were important characters with a lot of personality, are really just fancy wallpaper. Highly memorable for exactly one thing but completely hollow otherwise.



