Quote: Warcry Originally Posted by This was a godawful issue #1, but if you pretend that it's MTMTE #58 it works just fine. The last few months has highlighted something not so great about Roberts' writing, though. If it wasn't obvious enough with Titans Return or the Revelation issue, this issue really shows a serious contempt for editorial mandates he doesn't agree with, and instead of trying to make the best of it he's just pissing all over them.



I suspect that was the case here as well, "Roughly carry on as before please", it's less of a drastic statement of intent as OP 1, but that was the book that needed a big kick up the arse.



As for the issue itself, and despite taking two days to get round to my longer thoughts I'm having to knock this out fairly quickly so it's not going to be massively indepth (I just couldn't not disagree with Warcry, it's a tradition) but....





I liked that. I'd disagree with the idea it'd be hard for new readers to get into, the comic even lampshades this with Anode pointing out the only recap she needed was the final few lines from Magnus. Even the unexpected cliffhanger basically follows the tropes of alternate Universe fiction (it's very like Captain Kirk's arrival in the Mirror Universe. I suspect it wasn't a coincidence Milne originally drew the inside of the teleport chamber based on the floorplan of the Star Trek transporter), if you've not heard of the functionalist Universe you're still going to know the territory you're in.



It was very much in the style of a Buffy season opening, a relatively low key but still very enjoyable restatement of the series that then starts building up from there. Nice action opening and relaxed reintroduction to the leads (which makes sense from the POV that all the promotion the series has been getting in places like the Guardian has been based around it being a character focused series, any new readers brought in by that would be expecting robots talking about their feelings) with some nice gags and thoughtful moments.



And it was pretty bold not to go for the storyline we were expecting, but doing a bait and switch to do an alternate Universe story. Hopefully Roberts' take on these tropes will be as good as his version of The Time Travel Story with Elegant chaos.



On art, I'll admit I wasn't sure exactly what I thought on first reading. Was I being too harsh because it wasn't Milne, or overcompensating the other way and being too nice so as not to be too harsh because it wasn't Milne?



I think though I'm down with it and it will grow on me even more as we go along. It's an unenviable task considering how much Milne was the look of the book (in a way Griffith wasn't to Ex-Ex-Rid because right from the start there he was alternating with Livio was has such a different style it meant that title has a more fluid identity) and the fumbled way IDW handled the announcement Milne wouldn't be on at least the opening. The more Lee Sullivan-ish style does feel like a very drastic departure, but overall it worked nicely for me. My favourite bit, perhaps oddly, being the repaint sequence where I think he got the facial expressions just right.



Other quick thoughts:



I was a little confused by the opening, why were Anode and Lug were on the Necrobots save list when their "Deaths" seemed to be self explanatory. Unless the Decepticon in the suit died as well and never told anyone who he was chasing...but then, why wasn't he rescued as well?



The Geo Bomb resolution does depend on the author having built up enough goodwill to know it's more significant than it seems. Best suggestion I've seen is it doesn't destroy planets, but moves them into an alternate dimension to get rid of them, so they were already in the Functionist timeline from the start. Which would fit with Roberts RTD tendancies as it's a good variation on the Weeping Angels "Assassinate you by sending you back in time" technique. Mind, alternate dimensions were only created recently back in Elegant Chaos...



Fangry seemed like the weak link here. Mainly because if he and his pal hate the situation so much...why don't they just leave? Even if they can't get off world, there's a whole planet out there! Hopefully this'll go somewhere more interesting than Getaway Redux.



Actually, what happened to the DJD ship? Presumably Deathsaurus and company left in his War World? I'll have to check that...



Overall, fun prologue.



Oh, and one last thought for Warcry...



Quote: Tangentially, the idea of that useless shit Fangry managing to beat up Cyclonus leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

