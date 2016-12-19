Warcry Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.



Overall, the Voyagers just don't have the same deceptive simplicity as the rest of the line.

Absolutely yes. With some caveats, but overall I think this is a line where the whole is more than the sum of it's parts.Ironically, I feel like it does a much better job of evoking that feeling than Combiner Wars did, even though CW was literally designed around that concept.I don't mind making everyone a Headmaster so much as I mind not making full toys of popular G1 Headmasters in the line where everyone is a Headmaster. But that's a ship that's sailed and I've decided not to let it spoil the fun for me.think that there were some odd choices about which characters to make, though. There's a reason why all the original Headmasters had boxy noggins, and it's because that's the only way to hide all the arms and legs folded up in there. So while characters like Blurr, Optimus, Doublecross or Broadside can be adapted pretty seamlessly, Scourge, Astrotrain, Hot Rod or Galvatron don't work quite as well in my eyes.The little TM sets are super-cool, but they're also so expensive up here that I just can't justify buying them unless they're on deep discount. $9 is just too much for a barely-articulated midget that turns into a head and a mini-vehicle that transforms in two steps. I like 'em but it's a shame that Hasbro couldn't have either kept the cost a bit lower or squeezed in just a bit more value with an extra gun or something.Especially with the all the bigger price points dropping a dollar or two at the start of TR in most of our stores, the price of the Titan Master packs just really seems disproportionate.Boo for making Brainstorm an exclusive, though. But in general, I agree with you. Even when they first announced that they were doing a Headmaster line I didn't really expect to see all these guys getting toys, let alone ones that are pretty accurate to their original designs.The aesthetic is really, really, 1987, isn't it? The designers have done a great job of capturing the "look" of that era of G1 figures. Much moreso than they did with the CW figures and their attempt to recapture the fun of the Scramble City combiners. I hope they bring that philosophy along to whatever the next line is. If anything, it makes me a bit sad about all the Movie cast done up TR-style because I'm daydreaming about how cool it would have been to get a line in the future that's full-on Dery-style the way this is full-on blocky 1987 designs. But it's hard to call that a complaint when really it's just an acknowledgement of how dead-on they've been with the Headmaster (and Targetmaster and Powermaster, considering Triggerhappy and PM Prime) look so far.I'd have to say that the Voyagers are my only real disappointment with the line so far. I think the designers just tried to do too much with them. Making them Triplechangersincluding a big TM cockpit somewhere on the bodyfilling most of the chest with those pop-up head pieces has left most of the figures in the Voyager assortment looking a bit underwhelming compared to the Deluxes or Leaders. Even Astrotrain/Sentinel, who I like, have pretty weak-ass alt-modes.Overall, the Voyagers just don't have the same deceptive simplicity as the rest of the line.