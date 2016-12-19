The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old 2016-12-19, 04:43 PM   #1
Clay
"I've done better and got over it."
 
Clay's Avatar
 
Murray, KY
Smile Titans Return discussion thread
I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THEM.

They are, on the whole, more fun than what they looked, yeah? Making everyone a Headmaster seems odd, but the interaction between the head figures and the larger figures is still entertaining, and definitely induces the "grab it and fiddle with it" nerve.

My opinion of the littlest offerings has improved somewhat after learning that the heads are actually made to interact with or complete the vehicle/critter they come with. I really like the little Overkill.

Also, kudos to Hasbro for actually getting the full seven-member basic assortment of 1987 Headmaster reduxes out within a window of a couple of months. None of that four year gap between the Classics Seekers and the Generations' complements or doling the Insecticons out over three years. They actually managed to maintain focus and do a whole subgroup together, not just in a reasonable amount of time, but quickly! That doesn't happen much.
 
Old 2016-12-19, 09:09 PM   #2
Skyquake87
One with the Matrix
 
Skyquake87's Avatar
 
Default
I like them too! Mostly for being the awesome 1987 characters whose box art was better than their toys! I can't say they're all hits (Mindwipe and Skullsmasher are just not quite there, and Galvatron's spoilt by that silly flip up battle-mask), but they are fun. I like the design work and the mould re-use is helped by some neat retooling.

Not gone overboard with these, due to the increased cost, but the ones I do have I like very much. Especially Blaster, who's a surprise hit!
 
Old 2016-12-19, 09:16 PM   #3
ganon578
GO BLUE!
 
ganon578's Avatar
 
NoCo
Default
The TR line has been great! I missed out on CW when it was in stores, but made up for it with the likes of TJ Maxx, Ross, and Marshalls. The 'fun' factor of that line translated right into the TR line, albeit in a different direction. I've made a few purchases so far:

PM Optimus Prime, Hardhead, Skullcruncher, Hot Rod, Getaway (Breakaway), Brainstorm, Loudmouth, and Squeezeplay (Crashbash)

I don't have any of the Voyagers yet, but I've been tempted several times by Galvatron and Astrotrain. I'm waiting on a Soundwave to show up at retail around me. Maybe after Christmas, plus a few of more Titan Masters like Apeface.

You know what's really sparking all this fun for me? My 4 year old boy. He's got a bunch of Rescue Bots, and the CW/TR lines have had some quick, and as you mentioned, 'fiddle with it' transformations so I can keep up. My boy really likes all the Headmasters and their interchangeability too, which he refers to as 'little guys'. It's been great to be able to play along side him for a change (instead of "Hold on... Daddy just needs a few minutes to get 'Transformer X' into car mode..." *son loses interest*).

Conversely, I recently picked up the G1 redecos of the AoE dinobots, which are cool, but they don't rank up there on the fun scale since they're really fiddly and tricky to transform. Not too many years separate these designs, so I'm glad that Hasbro went back to what made Transformers toys in the first place.

Long story short, the Titans Return figures are simply fun.
 

Old 2016-12-19, 11:15 PM   #4
Warcry
Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.
 
Warcry's Avatar
 
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Thumbs up
Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
They are, on the whole, more fun than what they looked, yeah?
Absolutely yes. With some caveats, but overall I think this is a line where the whole is more than the sum of it's parts. Ironically, I feel like it does a much better job of evoking that feeling than Combiner Wars did, even though CW was literally designed around that concept.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
Making everyone a Headmaster seems odd, but the interaction between the head figures and the larger figures is still entertaining, and definitely induces the "grab it and fiddle with it" nerve.
I don't mind making everyone a Headmaster so much as I mind not making full toys of popular G1 Headmasters in the line where everyone is a Headmaster. But that's a ship that's sailed and I've decided not to let it spoil the fun for me.

I do think that there were some odd choices about which characters to make, though. There's a reason why all the original Headmasters had boxy noggins, and it's because that's the only way to hide all the arms and legs folded up in there. So while characters like Blurr, Optimus, Doublecross or Broadside can be adapted pretty seamlessly, Scourge, Astrotrain, Hot Rod or Galvatron don't work quite as well in my eyes.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
My opinion of the littlest offerings has improved somewhat after learning that the heads are actually made to interact with or complete the vehicle/critter they come with. I really like the little Overkill.
The little TM sets are super-cool, but they're also so expensive up here that I just can't justify buying them unless they're on deep discount. $9 is just too much for a barely-articulated midget that turns into a head and a mini-vehicle that transforms in two steps. I like 'em but it's a shame that Hasbro couldn't have either kept the cost a bit lower or squeezed in just a bit more value with an extra gun or something.

Especially with the all the bigger price points dropping a dollar or two at the start of TR in most of our stores, the price of the Titan Master packs just really seems disproportionate.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
Also, kudos to Hasbro for actually getting the full seven-member basic assortment of 1987 Headmaster reduxes out within a window of a couple of months. None of that four year gap between the Classics Seekers and the Generations' complements or doling the Insecticons out over three years. They actually managed to maintain focus and do a whole subgroup together, not just in a reasonable amount of time, but quickly! That doesn't happen much.
Boo for making Brainstorm an exclusive, though. But in general, I agree with you. Even when they first announced that they were doing a Headmaster line I didn't really expect to see all these guys getting toys, let alone ones that are pretty accurate to their original designs.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Skyquake87 View Post
I like them too! Mostly for being the awesome 1987 characters whose box art was better than their toys! I can't say they're all hits (Mindwipe and Skullsmasher are just not quite there, and Galvatron's spoilt by that silly flip up battle-mask), but they are fun. I like the design work and the mould re-use is helped by some neat retooling.
The aesthetic is really, really, 1987, isn't it? The designers have done a great job of capturing the "look" of that era of G1 figures. Much moreso than they did with the CW figures and their attempt to recapture the fun of the Scramble City combiners. I hope they bring that philosophy along to whatever the next line is. If anything, it makes me a bit sad about all the Movie cast done up TR-style because I'm daydreaming about how cool it would have been to get a line in the future that's full-on Dery-style the way this is full-on blocky 1987 designs. But it's hard to call that a complaint when really it's just an acknowledgement of how dead-on they've been with the Headmaster (and Targetmaster and Powermaster, considering Triggerhappy and PM Prime) look so far.

Quote:
Originally Posted by ganon578 View Post
I don't have any of the Voyagers yet, but I've been tempted several times by Galvatron and Astrotrain.
I'd have to say that the Voyagers are my only real disappointment with the line so far. I think the designers just tried to do too much with them. Making them Triplechangers and including a big TM cockpit somewhere on the body and filling most of the chest with those pop-up head pieces has left most of the figures in the Voyager assortment looking a bit underwhelming compared to the Deluxes or Leaders. Even Astrotrain/Sentinel, who I like, have pretty weak-ass alt-modes.

Overall, the Voyagers just don't have the same deceptive simplicity as the rest of the line.
 
Old Yesterday, 04:14 PM   #5
ganon578
GO BLUE!
 
ganon578's Avatar
 
NoCo
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Warcry View Post
Absolutely yes. With some caveats, but overall I think this is a line where the whole is more than the sum of it's parts. Ironically, I feel like it does a much better job of evoking that feeling than Combiner Wars did, even though CW was literally designed around that concept.
That's true. Overall though, I give Hasbro quite a bit of credit by going simpler and focusing both lines on fun and cross-play. I have a bigger soft spot for the CW line since I got them all on the cheap, but I like the TR line just as well.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Warcry View Post
The little TM sets are super-cool, but they're also so expensive up here that I just can't justify buying them unless they're on deep discount. $9 is just too much for a barely-articulated midget that turns into a head and a mini-vehicle that transforms in two steps. I like 'em but it's a shame that Hasbro couldn't have either kept the cost a bit lower or squeezed in just a bit more value with an extra gun or something.
The TM's are only $5 USD here in the States, so they make a better impulse buy. Like you, I do wish they did just a little more, as they're cool for a bit, but quickly fall into the 'meh' category.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Warcry View Post
I'd have to say that the Voyagers are my only real disappointment with the line so far. I think the designers just tried to do too much with them. Making them Triplechangers and including a big TM cockpit somewhere on the body and filling most of the chest with those pop-up head pieces has left most of the figures in the Voyager assortment looking a bit underwhelming compared to the Deluxes or Leaders. Even Astrotrain/Sentinel, who I like, have pretty weak-ass alt-modes.

Overall, the Voyagers just don't have the same deceptive simplicity as the rest of the line.
I'm glad I haven't bought any yet then. Maybe when they go to discount I'll pick one up, because I'd feel better with a $15 USD purchase on one than $25. Especially with quite a few stores going to $10 USD for the TR deluxes during the holidays.

I also ran into a lone TR Soundwave at Walmart last night and snagged him. I had already been collecting the data pads (Laserbeak, Rumble, Ravage, skipped on Buzzsaw) and I can't wait to open him up. From the moment I saw some stock photos I knew he was an instant buy. It'll be great to have a traditional Soundwave in my collection, as my previous attempts were Cybertron (Voyager), WfC (deluxe), and FoC (Voyager) with all the data discs. I really hope they drop a TR Frenzy soon.
 

Old Yesterday, 06:42 PM   #6
Warcry
Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.
 
Warcry's Avatar
 
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by ganon578 View Post
That's true. Overall though, I give Hasbro quite a bit of credit by going simpler and focusing both lines on fun and cross-play. I have a bigger soft spot for the CW line since I got them all on the cheap, but I like the TR line just as well.
For me, I think the difference comes from how much you need in order to actually "unlock" the cross-play. With CW you needed to buy at least a Voyager and four limb-bots in order to connect them together into a super robot, and more than that if you wanted to mix and match. With TR, get basically any two toys and they can interact with each other in some way (unless you bought two Legends).

Quote:
Originally Posted by ganon578 View Post
I'm glad I haven't bought any yet then. Maybe when they go to discount I'll pick one up, because I'd feel better with a $15 USD purchase on one than $25. Especially with quite a few stores going to $10 USD for the TR deluxes during the holidays.
That's what I'd go for. I'm satisfied with the Astrotrain I got for 40% off, but would probably be a lot more nitpicky about the little things that don't work at full price. And I can only imagine the later waves will have more nits to pick, since the later Voyagers seem to have traded paint apps for shitty-looking stickers.

They don't seem to sell through super-quick like the Deluxes do, either, at my local stores. So it's a lot easier to wait for a sale on Voyagers.

Quote:
Originally Posted by ganon578 View Post
I also ran into a lone TR Soundwave at Walmart last night and snagged him. I had already been collecting the data pads (Laserbeak, Rumble, Ravage, skipped on Buzzsaw) and I can't wait to open him up. From the moment I saw some stock photos I knew he was an instant buy. It'll be great to have a traditional Soundwave in my collection, as my previous attempts were Cybertron (Voyager), WfC (deluxe), and FoC (Voyager) with all the data discs. I really hope they drop a TR Frenzy soon.
I've got the MP with all his tapes, so I'm probably set for life in the Soundwave department. Still hoping to snag a Blaster, though, since the mold looks like a lot of fun. Personally I'm hoping that we get more than one of his tapes made into a datapad (Stripes hardly counts in my books), though Rewind and the TM Ramhorn that was rumoured are at least be a nice start. Now gimme an Eject, Steeljaw, Raindance and Grandslam please, Hasbro!
 
Old Yesterday, 08:01 PM   #7
Skyquake87
One with the Matrix
 
Skyquake87's Avatar
 
Default
Of all the Classic eras of Transformers, I think the characters from 1987 are my favourites. That entire line was just cool beans. I love the variety and colours of them and to see them done up in spangly new tools just makes my heart sing! I especially like seeing forgettable guys like Triggerhappy being front and centre with some rigtheous sculpting and engineering on the go. There's some real love been put into the TR line and its a joy to behold And play with. A lot.
 
Old Yesterday, 09:48 PM   #8
Warcry
Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.
 
Warcry's Avatar
 
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Default
Yeah, I have to agree there. The 1987 designs used to get a lot of flak from the rabid GEEWUN crowd who hated them for not being the Diaclone-derived toys that they grew up with, but honestly I've always loved them. They were much better toys than most of the stuff that came earlier, just by way of not being so fragile, and the toys often had better articulation too. And thanks to the Marvel comics that I read growing up, most of them feel like fully fleshed-out characters to me (even ones that I really only got to know via the profiles at the end of the book).

And the retro-future sci-fi aesthetic of the vehicles is just amazing. Designs like Lightspeed, Hardhead, Strafe, Sureshot, Triggerhappy or Highbrow are just beautiful, wonderful examples of 1980s futurism. The beasts are probably a bit more of an acquired taste, but even then I've always thought that the 'Con Headmasters and especially the Terrorcons had a much better look in beast mode than the Dinobots or Insecticons.

I would say that seeing them reborn as fully modern toys with the "look" fully intact is a dream come true, but honestly I never even dreamed that something like this could happen because the Generations toyline has always followed in lockstep with the fandom's rabid love for everything pre-movie. I mean, hell, did we get any new mass-retail toys of the 1987 cast before this year other than Voyager Brainstorm? I guess there's the Prime Terrorcons, if you count those. So far this year we've gotten like sixteen (even if some aren't quite in the form I'd have preferred), and another ten if you count the '88 -Masters and the Movie guys who became Targetmasters, and a (kind of shitty, but still) box set of Technobots. Even a couple years ago it would have been unbelievable.
 
Old Yesterday, 11:04 PM   #9
Thunderwave
Gestalt
 
Upstate, NY
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Warcry View Post
I mean, hell, did we get any new mass-retail toys of the 1987 cast before this year other than Voyager Brainstorm?
Cyclonus with Nightstick?

He's not really new but he's the only one to come to mind. I'm only counting him because he actually came with a Targetmaster.
 
