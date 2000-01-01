CW G2 Menasor Name: G2 Menasor

Function: Big Neon Guy with No Real Objective

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Combiner



Menasor could be the ultimate weapon. Until the Stunticons can set aside their rivalries, hes best unleashed to demolish what he can in fits of fearsome unfocused rage.



Menasor is a figure (or set rather) that I never figured I would lay my hands on. The original run of mass retail (G1) stylized figures floated along without so much of a thought from me. The only combiner I owned in my adolescence was Devastator. And growing up, I never even knew G2 existed! So this set is quite an oddball for me to say the least. Even looking at stock photos of G2 Menasor, the figures seem rather EYE BURNING. As I understand it, G2 Menasor (the original, that is) never made it to retail, so someone decided to hand paint a recreation of those cancelled figures. This Combiner Wars version is based on a digibash of that hand painted set. One thing of note that differs from the recent mass retail CW release: Off-Road has been replaced with Wildrider (thankfully). Wildrider was retooled from Dead End for the Unite Warriors version and later adopted into a US release. The other figures are straight forward repaints of their original CW incarnations. Talk about a convoluted backstory!



For the life of me, I cant quite get why Habsro would make this release, save for getting a little more mileage from the molds, tidied up in a nice little gift set to sell online or whatever. Seems like a lot of trouble to go through, but at least they did a great job with this ridiculously obscure (absurd?) set of racers that cant get their stuff together.



Name: Motormaster

Function: Stunticon Leader

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Voyager



Motormaster punishes enemies and allies alike with the brute force of a tyrant, breeding fear and hatred in all who encounter him, even his Stunticon teammates.



Alternate Mode:



Motormasters alternate mode is that of a snub-nosed stunt semi-truck. I dont recall too many stunt semis in my time, but eh. The alternate mode is done rather well with great molded detail and vibrant colors. The vast majority of the coloration is done in purple (which is actually purple metallic flake plastic), with light blue, silver, black, and red dotted around here and there. The colors are done tastefully (as tastefully as that palette can be) without being a rainbow spray everywhere; the detail colors are kept to a minimum. Some parts of the windows arent painted in light blue, which is a shame since Hasbro did such a nice job on the detailing overall. It leaves the mode feeling somewhat incomplete. Compare the lack of window paint to the front of the grill, where a miniscule G2 Decepticon logo is found. Such a minor detail, yet the windows couldnt be fully painted.



There isnt a ton to do in the truck mode, but the wheels roll well, and you can store Motormasters weapons on the back of the semi. It doesnt work as well as Optimus Primes and Battle Core Optimus Primes guns do, since those tend to look like some serious exhaust pipes. With Motormaster, you just get a gun and a sword sticking out of the back.



Overall the semi-truck mode is OK, but definitely not noteworthy.



Robot Mode:



A simple transformation that wont trick you in any fashion is featured with Motormaster. The legs unfold from the back and the arms and shoulders swivel around and out. The head flips out from the chest and thats really about it. Molded detail is done well again with most of the plastic without any large flat areas. The base color palette is the same in robot mode, but youll find quite a bit more red this time around, especially in the chest, shoulders, and legs. Theres a nice tampo-style G2 Decepticon symbol in the middle of the chest. Overall, I cant stress with Motormaster (or the whole set for that matter) how well the paint apps have been applied.



Motormaster features a great range of movement, and nothing is hindered. The only issues stem from a somewhat loose hip on the right side, and blocky feet that dont tilt. You can move him around quite a bit, but some wide-stance dynamic poses are a chore to achieve. Motormaster comes with two weapons: a rifle and a sword. They are painted in a bright silver, and luckily, the handles are left unpainted. These weapons can also combine into one giant sword (which is for Menasor to wield).



Again, Motormaster has a decent robot mode, but nothing noteworthy.



Name: Dead End

Function: Stunticon

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Deluxe



Most Decepticons would say the Autobots are doomed. Dead End is the only one whod say the same thing about the Decepticons. Hes convinced the end of the universe is right around the corner, and hes going out with blasters blazing.



Alternate Mode:



Dead Ends alternate mode resembles a Ferrari 458 Italia. Its a straight repaint of the G1 CW Dead End. If youve been collecting any of the CW figures to date and already own the other Dead End, Wildrider, Streetwise, Prowl, or Smokescreen, you wont find anything new or fancy. The car mode looks really nice though, and I like the molded detail everywhere, especially in the headlights. The color palette on this version of Dead End works really well for a stunt car. Its a nice metallic red plastic with tons of paint apps all around. All the paint apps have been applied incredibly well, and it makes me wonder why Habsro cant do this for all of their Transformers. The one thing that sticks out the most is on the hood: its got a black paint app that covers most of the hood, but the giant G2 Decepticon logo in the middle is not painted  its actually the red plastic underneath. The coloration/paint apps on these figures is just fantastic!



Other than aesthetics, the car mode doesnt do a whole lot. The wheels roll well, and theres a couple spots to peg the weapons in on the top, back, and sides of the car. Overall, this one is a solid average.



Robot Mode:



Dead Ends transformation is very simple, and if youve seen the aforementioned figures as well as Titans Return Chromedome or Getaway, youve seen this before. Once in robot mode, the same crisp paint details can be found as well as the nicely molded details. Theres a little more grey plastic in this mode, as well as some more blue paint detailing. A small G2 Con logo is smack in the middle of his chest. The head mold is of note, as the detail is great, and the paint apps applied are superb! All of the little nooks and crannies are painted crisply, without any paint fudging on the lines. Bravo!



For articulation, Dead End is pretty standard all around. The arms and legs have a great range of motion, and achieving various poses is smooth and easy. The arms get a little clunky at times, but for the most part you can get whatever pose you choose. Dead End comes with a two weapons (sort of). One is the hand/foot/gun combiner part which I usually set aside for play, and the other is an exhaust pipe club that could also double as a gun? I dont know if the side handle is intended for the car mode exclusively, because if Dead End holds the thing like a gun, his blast is only going straight up in the air. Ugh. Anyways, the sad part about the club is that its fully painted blue, which makes it just a bit tight in his hand. Why they couldnt have just used blue plastic is beyond me. At least the paint is durable and hasnt scratched off yet.



Overall, Dead End has a couple decent modes, but if youve seen any of the other incarnations before, you wont find anything really noteworthy.



Name: Breakdown

Function: Stunticon

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Deluxe



Breakdown is always worried that he is being watched. The Decepticons take full advantage of his need to remain unseen and mobilize him as a scout. Paranoia comes in handy when youre trying to avoid detection.



Alternate Mode:



Breakdowns alternate mode resembles a Lamborghini Diablo  but in teal! Wow, if this figure isnt the epitome of 1990s coloration, I dont know what is. The main colors are teal and purple, with a little silver, gold, and black thrown in. As mentioned with the other figures in this set, molded detail is really good, and any paint apps you see are really crisp and well done. The Lambo mode is pretty straightforward, and there isnt anything other than the color that is worth noting (as far as aesthetics are concerned).



The wheels roll well, and Breakdown has just enough clearance underneath to make it work. There are only two peg holes for weapons to reside, which looks rather stupid when you get them in: the top can hold the rather large hand/foot/gun combiner part, but the sword/gun pegs into the back, leaving a giant blade sticking out of Breakdowns rear end. I would have really liked some peg holes on the side doors, like Dead End and Wildrider have, as it would fit so much better there.



Mostly, the Lambo mode is pretty awesome (and TEAL), just dont stick the weapons on it.



Robot Mode:



Breakdown maintains the same mold (and therefore the same transformation) as G1 CW Breakdown, Sunstreaker, and Wheeljack. If you own those, you wont find much interest here. The hood/head assembly shifts nearly identical to that of Dead End and Wildrider, but the legs are a little different. The legs hinge and swivel in a way akin to something like Thrilling 30 Trailbreaker, Hoist, and somewhat close to Titans Return Hardhead. The arms simply unfold, and the only frustrating part is getting the chest plate down and the arms/shoulders rotated up in the right order as to not bump everything together. Otherwise, the transformation is fairly straightforward.



Once in robot mode, Breakdown is really quite chunky  much more than I expected. The legs are very boxy, as is the chest, but the arms are rather spindly. The proportions seem very off to me; Dead End and Wildrider seem quite proportional all around, but Breakdown is just an oddball. That said, the aesthetics work quite well, and much more purple and silver are featured in robot mode. The paint apps and detail are again crisp and well done all around.



Articulation is done quite well with Breakdown, but the legs are so chunky, theyre a bit hampered with movement. Conversely, the spindly arms are jointed fantastically and can accommodate a wide range of movement. Luckily, Breakdowns feet are pretty big, so he can balance decently. As for weapons, Breakdown features the standard hand/foot/gun, and also a gun/blade. I prefer the weapon to be used as a sword, as the other figures in the set all have melee weapons. This gives the set some consistency (aside from the parade of 90s colors), but if you choose to use it as a rifle, it will work better than the tailpipe/club things that come with Wildrider and Dead End.



Overall, Breakdown has a decent robot mode, and a pretty good Lambo mode. This figure is probably my least favorite of the set.



Name: Wildrider (Break-Neck)

Function: Stunticon

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Deluxe



Brake-Neck has no respect for the rules of the road, or anything on it. Autobot or Decepticon  it doesnt matter. Any bot that gets in his way is in line for repairs once Brake-neck is done with them. Even the unpredictable Stunticons see him as an out-of-control wild rider.



Alternate Mode:



As is with Dead End, Wildrider resembles a Ferrari 458 Italia. Everything I mentioned with Dead End hold true here, so I will spare you the text. Just know that the paint apps are super crisp  the top of the car has an intricate design that will baffle you as to how good they made it  and that the plastic is done in a semi-metallic yellow that looks really good and bright. Otherwise, the same notes as Dead End apply here.



Robot Mode:



Again, I will spare you the text, as Wildrider is the same as Dead End, save for a different head. All other comments apply. The new head is done rather well, but isnt really noteworthy. The paint apps have been applied well, but the final product is quite dark. I wish they had chosen something slightly lighter for the face, but at least its a metallic purple that they used, so it looks passable as is.



Overall, Wildrider is a pretty good figure. Nothing special if youve seen the mold before.



Name: Dragstrip

Function: Stunticon

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Deluxe



Nasty and underhanded  would rather be scrapped than lose. Prone to overheating, but possesses the greatest pure speed of any Stunticon. Adopting the alt-mode of an advanced Formula One race car gives him a sixth gear the Autobots cannot match, but leaves him with a slightly fragile vehicle mode.



Alternate Mode:



Dragstrips alternate mode is an F-1 Racer, and its probably my favorite of the bunch. While not a stunt car per se, the F-1 mode is pretty awesome. Its sleek and well designed, and mostly done in black and blue. Its not as eye-burning as the other cars, but it does have some nifty details like the silver vents on the back and the checker flag-type design on the spoiler. Theres a nice G2 Con logo on the front of the cockpit which is done in a nice yellow color. The F-1 mode probably has the most flat space on the car compared to the other figures in this set, but that doesnt make it boring.



The wheels roll really well, and thankfully, the rims are in silver paint like the rest of the figures in the set (except for Motormaster and Blackjack). There are a few spots to peg in the weapons that come with Dragstrip (hand/foot/gun and sword). The combiner part is difficult to peg around the car; usually this would be done on the top, but there is an actual peg there instead of a peg hole. The sword is mostly suited for pegging into the very back like on Breakdown, as the side peg is at a 45 degree angle and limits where it can go. Usually I just set these parts aside anyways, so this isnt a deal breaker.



Dragstrip has a pretty cool, if not noteworthy alternate mode.



Robot Mode:



For me (and maybe since I own quite a few CW cars now) Dragstrip has the most interesting transformation of the bunch. The arms pop out of the sides, and the front of the F-1 racer hinges and swivels to peg onto his back. The legs, in an odd move, slide out and lock in place, much like a lot of the old G1 toys used to. Its a cool nod to older times, and I was really surprised at this feature. Flip his waist around and hes ready to go.



Dragstrip has a pretty good robot mode, one which I think works better on him than Mirage. The coloration is mostly black and blue, with a little more yellow thrown into the mix. Theres a nice, clean G2 Con logo on the side of the chest, and the head mold is painted with fantastic detail. Dragstrips head is my favorite of the bunch, right up there with Dead End. Dragstrip is proportioned well, and has a good amount of articulation. Nothing is hindered at all, and he ends up as the most dynamic figure of the bunch. The included sword is done in light blue plastic, and it pegs in nicely to his hands.



Dragstrip is without a doubt, the star of this set. I really love all he has to offer, and he looks great in both modes.



Name: Blackjack

Function: Stunticon

Subgroup: Combiner Wars

Size Class: Legends



Clever warrior calculates the odds and hatches his plan.



Alternate Mode:



Blackjack is a straight repaint of CW Blackjack that was released as a standalone figure. All of the features in both modes have been covered previously by our very own Blackjack, and I wholeheartedly agree with his assessment in his review. The main difference here is the color palette, so I will stick to that for this review.



Blackjacks alternate mode is a sports car of sorts, and the coloration is nearly identical to Motormaster. I really wish they had found another set of colors to differentiate the two when combined. The main color is metallic purple plastic with some teal detailing and black wheels and windows. Otherwise, the car is a pretty fun little mode.



Robot Mode:



A very simple transformation to get to robot mode is found here, but that doesnt mean it isnt fun. Rather the opposite! Blackjack is a joy to flip quickly back and forth. Anyways, once in robot mode, youll find a ton of purple with teal and black detailing, and a red visor on his teal head. Its a good mix of paint apps and molded plastic, and the colors work well together.



Blackjack has a great range of movement and good joints everywhere for such a small figure. Getting him into some good dynamic poses comes with ease. Blackjack also comes with his own weapon  a double bladed axe  which is teal and looks really good as he wields it.



Theres not too much to comment on with Blackjack, just know hes a really solid figure from every aspect.



Combined Mode:



Menasors combined mode is just what you would expect: big and hulking. The downside is that he suffers from the same issues as other combiners (balance) and one particular one that carries over from sharing the mold with the two versions of Optimus (weak hips). While snapping photos of Menasor, I had a horrible time trying to get an action shot similar to his box art. His feet kept sliding all over, and his right hip kept moving all around. The stability is better on carpet, but not so much that you could make him run. Its sad that more fun cant be had here, but if you leave his legs static you can do a few poses just dont move the arms out too far or hell fall over.



One other issue is with Blackjack or rather the pegs that Blackjack is supposed to peg onto. Theyre a bit too big, and Blackjacks pegs arent that deep. Trying to get the two to stay together is like trying to mix oil and water. With some finesse you can get it to work, you just have to refrain from blinking or Blackjack will tumble to the ground. Its a shame too, since Menasors closed chest isnt all that appealing.



Aside from these problems, G2 Menasor is kinda fun. Hes a mash up of various rainbow colors, but it oddly works well. His giant sword is pretty cool, and looks good too. His face is detailed really well too, and I dig the angry mouth open look. Im quite glad they didnt give him a stoic face!



Overall, Menasors combined mode is a little fun, but the issues really drag him down. The set as a whole is pretty neat though, and you wont find any better paint detailing than on these figures. Is this something that you should hunt down? Definitely not. I came across this one for $40 USD with spare cash in my pocket. Its a neat set based on a rare and unreleased set of figures, so its got that going for it.



Marks Out of Ten for the Following:



Transformation Design: 6. Typical CW fare for each figure. A couple minor fun parts are Dragstrips legs and Breakdowns arms. Otherwise, really straightforward and to the point.



Durability: 8. High quality materials were used, and I havent seen any stress or wear on anything yet.



Fun: 7. I want to rate this higher, but the combined mode has too many issues. The individual figures are pretty solid on their own though.



Aesthetics: 8. Eye burning colors aside, the metallic plastics used and the paint apps really set the bar high. If you can get around all the NEON, then youll find some really well done figures.



Articulation: 8. Each figure has great range, and only a few things are hampered. Each figure, I think, could use minor improvement.



Value/Price: 10. This is completely based on my experience. The list price is $100 USD  not a good deal at all. The sale prices I have seen are in the range of $67 USD  not terrible, but still rather pricey. I managed this set for $40 USD  for 6 decent figures (barring the bright color scheme) thats a heck of a deal. You get 1 Voyager, 4 Deluxes, and 1 Legends class for less than $6 per figure!



Overall: 6. The color scheme wont be for everyone. Each figure has minor issues. The combined mode has a couple problems that limit the fun. The ease of finding one on the cheap is difficult. However, for the kind of price I was able to get this at, this is a really solid set of figures. The CW designs are done well enough that you can find some good fun, and they all combine to boot. Youre really getting 7 figures for the cost.



