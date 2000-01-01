The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 07:52 PM   #1
starlord
More Transformers movies
I read somewhere that Bay and Hasbro are planning to make more Transformers movies and cartoons. After the last movie, The Last Knight, they'd isn't like the box office takes. Maybe people are getting tired of Transformers movies, or just Transformers, or what i? Maybe the reason why the last movie was not as successful, was Bay directing, or bad storyline, or what?
 
A little nonsense now and then is cherished by the wisest of decepticons.
