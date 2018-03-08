The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Unhappy Toys r us entering liquidation
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/artic...u-s-operations

This is the main USA chain going under; we've known about the UK arm going into administration for a few weeks.
 
Default
That's awful but not unexpected. "Buy" a company using the bank's money, download the debt onto the company once you own it and drain every cent of profits out of it that you can instead of paying back the money you borrowed, then act surprised when your business goes under? Totally legit! The employees get screwed, the customers get screwed, the suppliers get screwed, the groups that loaned you the money in the first place get screwed...but Mitt Romney and co. get to walk away a few billion dollars richer instead of winding up behind bars where their ilk belongs. Because somehow using someone else's money that you never intended to pay back to wilfully destroy a healthy company while you extract everything of value is perfectly legal. Capitalism at it's finest!

****ing vultures.

The Canadian division is both profitable and mostly debt-free, and apparently they say that it's "business as usual" and they have no plans for liquidation. I hope they manage to stay afloat but I'm not optimistic about their fate if the US branch goes under. Maybe they'll get sold to local ownership who'll keep the brand going? Or maybe TRU will just abandon the US and the UK and try to keep going with Canadian, Australian and Asian outlets? I don't know how that would effect their partnerships with manufacturers, though. Even though China and southeast Asia have become more of a focus for Hasbro and co. over the last decade, I can't see TRU getting much exclusive product (which was the one big thing they had going for them lately) without a US footprint.

At least you Americans will still have multiple outlets you can buy from if TRU goes under. If TRU Canada closes we're down to Walmart as the only major retailer that still has a legit toy department. Hell, it's practically the only real "department store" left too, since Target died a few years ago, Sears just finished shutting down and Superstore has retreated from being a real department store to become 80% groceries, and The Bay's footprint has drastically shrunk. Giant Tiger is a joke and London Drugs is more of a Walgreens sort of thing at best.
 
Default
I get the impression in the US TRU isn't shit/overpriced/carrying stock with extensively battered packaging too, whereas I'm surprised the UK branch has lasted this long.

There's a fundamental issue if systems allow for debt to be written onto other companies, but those responsible do deserve extensive jail time or a firing squad.
 
This sort of thing is what killed Rover in the UK all those years ago.

The US is usually quite tough on financial wrongdoing, but I suppose the problem here is proving that this kind of weird loan-refinancing is in anyway illegal , which, depressingly, I'll bet it isn't. Irresponsible and morally repugnant, yes.
 
I would say that most toys were being sold closer to the MRP at TRU than say Wal-Mart but TRU would carry more stock and stuff like the Titan class Transformers toys than Wal-Mart which is a hit-and-miss (at least in Indianapolis) with some stores having next to nothing and others everything and then some. I saw no more battered toys at TRU than I ever saw at stores like Wal-Mart, Target, K-Mart, or Meijers.

What pisses me off is that TRU was one of the last stores to offer lay-away all year around that is how I got my Xbox One and PS4 (not at the same time) was putting one in lay-away then waiting a few months then doing it again. K-Mart was the only store to offer the same but they had already stopped selling video games when the Xbox One and PS4 both came out. Wal-Mart does offer lay-away but only starting in late September and ending just before Christmas.
 
They aren't dramatically different from their competition most of the time, no. Transformer deluxes may be $16.50 at walmart now, whereas they're $16.99 at TRU, or within that ballpark.

Also, I hadn't even thought about it until Cyberstrike said it, but TRU do carry oddball and large items that places like* walmart and target don't. Not sure what home titan class or masterpiece transformers will have with the only dedicated toy store chain potentially going away.

*I am aware that in larger markets, these chains will carry the bigger stuff, but in largely rural areas like mine, TRU is the only store that will.
 
