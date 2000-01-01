The first thing to note is that, for me at least the art just isn't very good this month. After really hitting his groove on the opening two parts of this story, Lawrence's work felt a lot more basic and the normally solid Andrew Griffith's pages looked like he started drawing them as I began downloading the comic. It feels like everyone was rushing desperately to meet the deadline on an issue that still came out a month late. The worst of all worlds.



And I think that affected the storytelling in places. I've no idea how Riptide didn't get eaten, and James has already had to clarify on Twitter only three guys actually died in this issue despite it seeming like a bloodbath (which means no doubt the same people complaining right now about him being a death machine will be complaining about fake out deaths when this becomes obvious).



As for the story, I think the interlude, though perfectly serviceable set up, knocked it down a peg or two from the rest of the story, pulling out from the very intense and macabre environment of the Lost Light meant the creeping sense of unease didn't built as well as it might.



On the flipside, and unlike my learned friend Mr Dave above, I love the characterisation of Getaway and the fact he's slipped down that path to the point the façade is now all gone and he is basically entirely unhinged. Arguably less subtle, but it's a progression that works entirely for me. Everything about him (and poor Atomizer) was top draw stuff.



The Protectobot stuff... well, first up, I've seen complaints Defensor went down too easy, but it's worth remembering he had a dead leg.



I've also seen folk really hate the death of Rook, I'm assuming more for the potential in the character rather than an undying love for the guy himself. And whilst it feels born from a (general at IDW, after all this was approved editorially) loathing of Combiner Wars and how this unwanted upstart was shoved into the comics with no choice (another sign of which is the climax depends on no one remembering Mirage is a combiner limb), I think that was exactly the choice Atomizer would make in that situation. The bloke he doesn't know.



More problematic is it being shrugged off by his actual friends, though that may be because the time frame of how long they were flying about in that shuttle with him (which could be anything from days up to two years in-fiction) is rather unclear.



I suppose the thing that slightly buggered the idea of the team needing a new limb (other than the happy coincidence of Ambulon's body still being aboard and fixed) is there's a whole very good episode of the cartoon where Defensor doesn't do too badly with only one arm.



I did love Mirage's G2 homage death though.



And though perhaps a bit rushed, the return of Star Sabre and arrival at Cybertopia is welcome, really feels like we're hitting an end game for, if not the series as a whole (I certainly hope not!)then its first big era we've been travelling across for, what, five or six years now?



Overall, some odd stumbles but still solid and as a whole I think this has been a very, very good arc.



