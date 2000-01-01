|
Today, 09:31 PM
Triple Changer
Canada, Land of Ice and Snow
Did my good deed for the day:)
You've got to wonder what that title has to do with Transformers Toys & Merch.
Well, on certain fan pages on facebook, people have complained a mean company named Hasbro hasn't shipped a certain six form Transformer to the US yet, despite projections showing he'd arrive there in November.
So I offered to one person, if he paid me back what I'd pay to send him one of these bots, which I did today.
Sixshot is now leaving Canada and its ice and snow, and heading closer to Mexico!
