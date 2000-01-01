The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers Toys & Merch
Reload this Page Did my good deed for the day:)
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:31 PM   #1
HotShot81
Triple Changer
 
HotShot81's Avatar
 
Canada, Land of Ice and Snow
Default Did my good deed for the day:)
You've got to wonder what that title has to do with Transformers Toys & Merch.

Well, on certain fan pages on facebook, people have complained a mean company named Hasbro hasn't shipped a certain six form Transformer to the US yet, despite projections showing he'd arrive there in November.

So I offered to one person, if he paid me back what I'd pay to send him one of these bots, which I did today.

Sixshot is now leaving Canada and its ice and snow, and heading closer to Mexico!
 
HotShot81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (1 members and 1 guests)
HotShot81
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 10:26 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 