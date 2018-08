Mr_Hi_n_Mitey Master of Robotics.



Richmond, Virginia USA.

Beloved Queen of Soul.





Farewell, Aretha Franklin , you will surely be missed by so many of us who still live here on Earth. We know though that you have gone to be with the Lord, and that He has an EXCELLENT spot for you up there in Heaven. May your soul sing beautifully on forever.



