Review Question Greetings Earth Germs,

Hasbro has recently rerelease me, the great Starscream pride of the Cybertron battle academy to do battle on toy shelves once again, as I did in the 1980s as measured by you.



If I convinced the meat bag who owns this account to do a review of me would it be considered part of the Generation 1 line, or a new line entirely?



Signed,



Air Commander Starscream