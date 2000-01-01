The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 06:05 PM   #1
optimusskids
Primus
 
UK
Default Grit
Figured the Cons might need a doctor . Have slightly tweaked Glit and see him as a redeco as TM Ravage

Name : Grit
Allegiance : Decepticon
Function: Doctor

Strength 6
Intelligence 10
Speed 5
Endurance 6
Rank 7
Courage 6
Firepower 1
Skill 10

Grit is a Decepticon doctor equipped with hip-mounted multipurpose medical toolboxes and highly precise laser scalpels, but no actual weaponry.

Kind but stubborn, he is the best surgeon the Decepticons have. Unusually for his allegiance, he's compassionate enough to treat any wounded robot he comes across, regardless of their faction. It is said that when he appears on a battlefield, neither side will win, because no warriors will die.

Needless to say, this has created friction with Megatron, who once ordered Glit's forelegs cut off to punish him for treating a wounded Autobot commander. The protests of his fellow Decepticons succeeded in changing their leader's mind.

Glit likes to get loaded on energon wine and sing.
 
optimusskids is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 10:18 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 