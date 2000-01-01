The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 06:08 PM   #1
optimusskids
Primus
 
UK
Default Weirdwolf
Work in progress

Name : Weirdwolf
Function : Tracker
Titanmaster:Monzo

"My pleasure with my enemy's pain comes."

Cruel, viscious, but apparently built with a few wires crossed. Talks to himself in a sing-song backward way: "Destroy the Autobots I shall. Tear them to scrap metal I will."
In robot mode, uses photon pistol and thermal sword. In wolf mode, nose module is equipped with various tracking sensors. Can leap .8 miles.


His Titan Master partner is Monzo, a brutish, former profesional hyperwrestler-. Years of wrestling have taken their toll and Monzo is constant nagging pain . Fortunately he has found a solution . However that solution may come with a price . Only time will tell if Monzo can continue to afford to feed his gradually worsening addictions.



Strength 8
Intelligence 8
Speed 9
Endurance 8
Rank 9
Courage 9
Firepower 7
Skill 7
 
Last edited by optimusskids; Today at 09:44 PM.
optimusskids is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 10:18 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 