Weirdwolf Work in progress



Name : Weirdwolf

Function : Tracker

Titanmaster:Monzo



"My pleasure with my enemy's pain comes."



Cruel, viscious, but apparently built with a few wires crossed. Talks to himself in a sing-song backward way: "Destroy the Autobots I shall. Tear them to scrap metal I will."

In robot mode, uses photon pistol and thermal sword. In wolf mode, nose module is equipped with various tracking sensors. Can leap .8 miles.





His Titan Master partner is Monzo, a brutish, former profesional hyperwrestler-. Years of wrestling have taken their toll and Monzo is constant nagging pain . Fortunately he has found a solution . However that solution may come with a price . Only time will tell if Monzo can continue to afford to feed his gradually worsening addictions.







Strength 8

Intelligence 8

Speed 9

Endurance 8

Rank 9

Courage 9

Firepower 7

Skill 7

