External hard drive for media storage



As part of my minimalising process*, I'm in the market to purchase a new desk top external hard drive on which to store my movies and music. Intrigued by the Seagate 8TB, but I'm not sure it's the right one. I've no Blurays; I do have multilayer animation, though. And I've a lot of stuff to store, so much that my old 2TB Seagate is, well, stuffed.



An alternative is to purchase several drives to pop into my newly-built gaming pc, which has capacity for five, but currently has only one.



I have max £250 to chuck at this.



Any suggestions, please? Clean ones, that is.



*The minimalism challenge is to own just 100 possessions: 1 is my library, physical, and another my library, Kindle: I'm planning on another 1 being a massive hard drive

