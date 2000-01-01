The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > COMMUNITY > General Discussion
Reload this Page External hard drive for media storage
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:59 PM   #1
Clogs
needs nuggles...
 
Clogs's Avatar
 
Leicester, in the Heart of England
Question External hard drive for media storage
I need help...

Not that kind of help... hm, though... heh...

As part of my minimalising process*, I'm in the market to purchase a new desk top external hard drive on which to store my movies and music. Intrigued by the Seagate 8TB, but I'm not sure it's the right one. I've no Blurays; I do have multilayer animation, though. And I've a lot of stuff to store, so much that my old 2TB Seagate is, well, stuffed.

An alternative is to purchase several drives to pop into my newly-built gaming pc, which has capacity for five, but currently has only one.

I have max £250 to chuck at this.

Any suggestions, please? Clean ones, that is.

*The minimalism challenge is to own just 100 possessions: 1 is my library, physical, and another my library, Kindle: I'm planning on another 1 being a massive hard drive
 
Clogs is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (0 members and 2 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 12:43 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 