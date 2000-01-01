TF The Last Knight - Nemesis Edit? Hi

I took some time and created a fan edit of The Last Knight, and wanted to see if you wanted to give it a look (not asking for promotion, just one fan to others). I'm finishing it now, and it should be ready over the weekend.



I think that I had the same feelings that many people did about this film. It felt like it wasn't the worst film, but it felt bulky or crammed with excessive information, characters, off-humor, side plots, etc.. I did my best to remove the excess and keep what I thought was the core. I'd love to know your thoughts.



Notes:

- Run time is 01:30:00 (reduced from 02:34:00)

- Removed the children

- Removed the Cuban / John Turturro scenes

- Removed the opening Arthurian scene

- Removed the angry physicist scenes



Other Notes:

I did what I could. I can't fix the dialog, I can't make the plot make more sense than it does, and I can't reshoot or add scenes. I moved some shots around the timeline to hopefully help the story make more sense. The movie is rife with parts that don't connect or create holes; editing this it has only revealed how poorly stitched together and paced it was. Don't get me wrong, there is some good acting and Bay definitely has command of large, expansive fight scenes, but there was something lacking.



I think that, if anything, this edit reveals the amount of filler in the movie. This isn't a perfect cut, but it would have allowed an extra hour for character development and plot development around the central theme instead of the hour devoted to sub plots and odd exposition in the original edit.



Let me know if you'd like to have a look, and I'll share a link when it's done tomorrow.

