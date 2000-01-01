RID - The Ultimate Collection So I recently went through and purchased every series of transformers up until Prime, since that was the last one I watched, and realized that I couldn't find the dvd releases of RID ANYWHERE. I have been trying to track down The Ultimate Collection or some equivalent means of owning all 39 episodes to no avail. Does anyone have any insight as to why this is or where I could possibly get my hands on some copies? even the depths of ebay have yielded nothing...

"The Autobots lose! Evil triumphs! And you... you no longer exist!"