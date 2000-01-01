The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 04:43 AM   #1
Heinrad
Ironmod
 
Heinrad's Avatar
 
Riskin' it all on my Russian Roulette!
Default Fangry
Name: Fangry
Allegiance: Decepticon
Exo-armor: Brisko
Function: Tracker
"I'll eat your spark chamber!"

Strength: 2
Intelligence: 5
Firepower: 8
Speed: 7

Profile: There are Decepticons you want to have on your team. Good team players, ones who will go that extra mile to try to win. Ones who will take orders gladly, support their leaders, and love their cause. Fangry is not one of them. In fact, Fangry's more likely to kill his teammates and team leader than fight the enemy. He hates the other Decepticons almost as much as he hates the Autobots, which is one of the main reasons he hasn't gotten a Titan to command. Instead he's been given an exo-armor suit named Brisko. And oddly, he's okay with this. He had Brisko redesigned so he looks like his old wolf/gargoyle mode. Brisko, unsurprisingly, is less than thrilled with being Fangry's partner, and even less thrilled that he was built to act as a safety valve of sorts. If Fangry, at least in his preferred beast mode, gets too crazy, angry, or just plain belligerent, Fangry's control is cut off, allowing Brisko to take over.

Abilities: Fangry's creature mode senses allow him to track anything, and his wings let him fly. His tail has a compressed air cannon built into it. Brisko's alt mode allows him to turn into a dragon, and while he loses the ability to keep Fangry in check, if he's in this mode, Fangry's having far too much fun making him dive-bomb anybody bigger than they are. Brisko's dragon mode is able to breathe plasma fire, but the range is very short.

Weaknesses: Fangry is about as popular as a rust infection, and as likely to get backup as he is to act like a warm and caring individual. Not that he actually cares. He can still be his preferred, exceedingly odious wolf/gargoyle self, despite Brisko's built in limiters. Brisko's only worry is that when the limiters eventually burn out, he'll be badly damaged.
 
Heinrad is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 05:51 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 