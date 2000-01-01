The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

I thought I had them all based on the notes in Stuart Webb's Transformation blog, but somebody mentioned that "Aerialbots over America" was edited in the Marvel UK comics and I realized that there're probably at least a few more that I'm unaware of.


Here's what I know so far:

[US #5/UK #22-23] - "The New Order"

[US #17-18/UK #66-69] - "Return to Cybertron"

[US #19/UK #70-71] - "Command Performances!"

[US #21/UK #89-90] - "Aerialbots over America!"

[US #25/UK #107-108] - "Gone but Not Forgotten!"

[US #26/UK #109-110] - "Funeral for a Friend!"

[US #32/UK #139-140] - "Used Autobots"

[Headmasters #2/UK #134-137b] - Broken glass

[US #39/UK #158-159] - "The Desert Island of Space!"

[US #43/UK #180-181] - "The Big Broadcast of 2006"

[US #45/UK #190-191] - "Monstercon from Mars!"

[US #46/UK #192-193] - "Ca$h and Car-nage!"

[US #47/UK #194-195] - Club Con!

[US #48/UK #196-197] - The Flames of Boltax!


I plan on printing out scans and cutting out the edited panels so I can keep them with my Titan Books collection of the Marvel US material, plus this would help the reading order I made be as thorough as possible.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!
 
"JUST DO IT" -Spike Witwicky, The Transformers (1984) Issue #51
