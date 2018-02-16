The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers News & Rumours
Reload this Page Hasbro Film Universe and Transformers Reboot A Coming.
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 06:56 PM   #1
inflatable dalek
Duke of Kidderminster
 
inflatable dalek's Avatar
 
Kidderminster UK
Smile Hasbro Film Universe and Transformers Reboot A Coming.
Because they don't seem to have learnt their lesson from the failure of the comic version:

http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/02/16/t...ebooted-358641

Slightly confused by the idea Bumblebee will still be Bay continuity, it seems odd to announce a big reboot before the final old film comes out. Unless it's going to be pitched as a grade finale it'll be hard for it not to look like a dead end. Plus, what if it's a ridiculously massive hit? They won't sequelise it?

Considering there's no TF film in the Hasbroverse side of the table (when you'd think they'd want their big hitter in there), I'm wondering if it actually will be the reboot and TFW got a bit confused in their reporting? Especially as the set up of the 'Bee film would let them just redo the '07 film set up but in the '80's.

Either way, for all the cheering on Twitter, I suspect the shift will be less a Batman Begins from Batman and Robin sort of a thing, and more the way every Spider-Man reboot is basically the same bar dropping baggage and letting them bring killed villains back and it's easy for folks who only watch every couple of years and don't make extensive notes to not even notice it's not all set in the same world.

As for the other Hasbro films... meh.
 
Last edited by inflatable dalek; Yesterday at 07:33 PM.
inflatable dalek is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 04:00 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 