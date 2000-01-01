Collector's Question Now we all know boxing errors or bots with manufactures flaws are usually worth more than the perfect ones.



I got my hands on a Titans Return Cosmos, and like a load of bots he's waiting for several things until I let him out.



Thing is I noticed the box was not sealed correctly. Instead of the plastic being a straight on with the box, it's leaning to the left enough so that I could easily get say a knife in there.



I am just wondering if this error somehow makes it worth more in the future to collectors?

