HotShot81
Collector's Question
Now we all know boxing errors or bots with manufactures flaws are usually worth more than the perfect ones.

I got my hands on a Titans Return Cosmos, and like a load of bots he's waiting for several things until I let him out.

Thing is I noticed the box was not sealed correctly. Instead of the plastic being a straight on with the box, it's leaning to the left enough so that I could easily get say a knife in there.

I am just wondering if this error somehow makes it worth more in the future to collectors?
 
Thunderwave
