Today, 04:44 PM
#1
Triple Changer
Canada, Land of Ice and Snow
Collector's Question
Now we all know boxing errors or bots with manufactures flaws are usually worth more than the perfect ones.
I got my hands on a Titans Return Cosmos, and like a load of bots he's waiting for several things until I let him out.
Thing is I noticed the box was not sealed correctly. Instead of the plastic being a straight on with the box, it's leaning to the left enough so that I could easily get say a knife in there.
I am just wondering if this error somehow makes it worth more in the future to collectors?
