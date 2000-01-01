Transformers: G1 Awakening

Anybody know why G1 Awakening was removed from the app store awhile back? It's still my favorite transformers mobile game to date, and I really miss paying it. There doesn't seem to be a clear answer about its removal anywhere, or indeed very much acknowledgment at all of its removal from the Android store. There is a brief mention that it was removed from the applestore for licensing reasons, but no information at all about the android version.



"The Autobots lose! Evil triumphs! And you... you no longer exist!"