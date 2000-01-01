The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 06:39 PM
Auntie Slag
Cambridge, UK
Red face Lost Light #17
Just picked this up hot off the press. I didn’t expect ANY of that to happen. I don’t want to spoil the crap out of it because its only the first day on sale, so I’ll just say I kinda miss Megatron.

... this isn’t a spoiler because it happened last issue; but a robot has to be happy in order for their spark to be ripped out. Magnus called it ascending. But if there’s bad guys behind this, then they have to make sure their prey are compliant before they kill them? Is Ten really, properly dead for example?
 
