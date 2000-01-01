Hello Folks:
So, how do you all feel about all of the political drama concerning Trumpsville
versus Sessions
and Comey
? It's one heckuva show isn't it? To me, it's all a nice combination of elements from courtroom drama television shows
, talk shows
and soap operas
. Personally, I believe that No. 45
(Number Forty-Five) himself will not get past four years as far as his presidency
is concerned.
What do the rest of you all think?
