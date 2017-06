Hello Folks:So, how do you all feel about all of the political drama concerning Trumpsville versus Sessions and Comey ? It's one heckuva show isn't it? To me, it's all a nice combination of elements from courtroom drama talk shows and soap operas . Personally, I believe that No. 45 (Number Forty-Five) himself will not get past four years as far as presidency is concerned.What do the rest of you all think?