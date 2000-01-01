HotShot81 Triple Changer



Now like countless Canadian collectors I do grumble that Hasbro has it's world wide HQ in Canada, but we seem to be forgotten when it comes time for limited runs, or collectors editions.



Well, it's official Transformers Titans Return Seige on Cybertron will be coming to Canada via Toys "R" US!



No paying BBTS.com, no paying some Americian buddy of mine to buy the set and send it north, this means in theory I can walk into my local TRU and buy it, if I want it. I admit I am on the fence, since I don't know if I want a third Prime from the Titan Return line.

