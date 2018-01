This is a place to share all my miscellaneous one shots and stand alone stories. Note: all stories/RPGs, etc. are set in my Heroic Decepticons Alternate 'Verses.Note: I have separate threads at TFArchive for my ongoing saga Transformers: Heroes , and my series Rise of the Decepticons Here is my collection of works so far:Swindle attempts to solve a mystery, and help the Decepticons earn a place in Paradise. My first detective fiction.Posted at: FanFiction.net and at Lexicon Word count: ~21kGenre: Crime/MysteryWhat happens when a puppy is discovered running loose inside the Decepticon Underwater Base? A little bit of mayhem, and a lot of puppy love!Posted at: FanFiction.net and at Lexicon Word count: ~6kGenre: Humor/FriendshipIt's one of those days Starscream would rather forget, but not everything is as bad as it seems.Posted at: FanFiction.net and at Lexicon Word count: ~3kGenre: Friendship/FamilyAutobots and Decepticons alike are plagued by a strange affliction. Will they be able to reverse its effects before it's too late?Posted at: FanFiction.net and at Lexicon Word count: ~10kGenre: HumorThundercracker sets the record straight about events from his past while awaiting rescue on an asteroid.Posted at: FanFiction.net and at Lexicon Word count: ~8kGenre: SpiritualAnd my latest work...The Decepticons watch The Transformers: The Movie (1986) for the first time, and get to comment on it!Posted on my LiveJournal:or at: Lexicon once the work has been validated.Word count: ~Genre: Comedy