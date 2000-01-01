This is a place to share all my miscellaneous one shots and stand alone stories. Note: all stories/RPGs, etc. are set in my Heroic Decepticons Alternate 'Verses.
Note: I have separate threads at TFArchive for my ongoing saga Transformers: Heroes
, and my series Rise of the Decepticons
.
Here is my collection of works so far:
Trouble in Paradise
:
Swindle attempts to solve a mystery, and help the Decepticons earn a place in Paradise. My first detective fiction.
Posted at: FanFiction.net
and at Lexicon
Word count: ~21k
Genre: Crime/Mystery
Puppy Love
:
What happens when a puppy is discovered running loose inside the Decepticon Underwater Base? A little bit of mayhem, and a lot of puppy love!
Posted at: FanFiction.net
and at Lexicon
Word count: ~6k
Genre: Humor/Friendship
A Day Worth Remembering
:
It's one of those days Starscream would rather forget, but not everything is as bad as it seems.
Posted at: FanFiction.net
and at Lexicon
Word count: ~3k
Genre: Friendship/Family
The French Bug
:
Autobots and Decepticons alike are plagued by a strange affliction. Will they be able to reverse its effects before it's too late?
Posted at: FanFiction.net
and at Lexicon
Word count: ~10k
Genre: Humor
Code of Honour
:
Thundercracker sets the record straight about events from his past while awaiting rescue on an asteroid.
Posted at: FanFiction.net
and at Lexicon
Word count: ~8k
Genre: Spiritual
And my latest work...
The Decepticons' Commentary: The Transformers: The Movie (1986)
:
The Decepticons watch The Transformers: The Movie (1986) for the first time, and get to comment on it!
Posted on my LiveJournal:
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
or at: Lexicon
once the work has been validated.
Word count: ~
Genre: Comedy