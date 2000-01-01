Can you still get the TF backup strips online? I was looking for Machine Man 2020 the other day on Comixology, but I didn't have any luck. Is it possible to get it digitally anywhere? Maybe it was called 'The Iron Man of 2020'.



Also mildly interested in the Rocket Racoon backup strip, definitely not Planet Terry. I just loved the artwork of that particular Machine Man/Iron Man arc.





