Galvatron and Stormbringer Name: Galvatron

Titan Master: Stormbringer

Allegiance: Decepticon

Function: Decepticon General

Alternate Mode(s): Rolling Ground Cannon and Starjet fighter

Weapons/Equipment: Right Shoulder Mounted Plasma Energy Fusion Cannon, War Axe, and an Energon Beam Dagger.

Motto: "I don't lose, I CONQUER!"



Strength: 10

Intelligence: 10

Speed: 5

Endurance: 9

Rank: 9

Courage: 9

Firepower: 9

Skill: 9

---

Teamwork: 2

Cooperation: 2



Profile: Galvatron is a new breed of Decepticon. Strong, powerful, charming, charismatic, brave, and a genius. He is also extremely ruthless and ambitious. He's a young and upcoming Decepticon who won many battles on the colonies during the War, and this has caught the eyes of the Decepticon High Command especially Lord Megaton who believes that Galvatron will one day seek to take the throne for himself, even though Galvatron has publicly stated several times he's quite content as a general. Nevertheless Megatron and Doomshot in a rare moment of agreement decided that Galvatron will become a Titanmaster and bonded to one of the unhinged Decepticons ever: Stormbringer, a former Titanmaster partner of Megatron, who Megatron has driven into a constant raged filled state.



To be fair to call Stormbringer a crazed raged filled Decepticon is an insult to crazed raged filled Decepticons everywhere. Stormbringer is so crazed he couldn't even talk, he just constantly lashed out at what is near him, but if this was meant to undercut a potential rival what this union has done is create a new and even more dangerous and powerful Decepticon. Both Megatron and Doomshot had completely underestimated Galvatron's mental discipline and he was able to calm Stormbringer down and channel his crazed rage into the direction of their enemies, and now Stormbringer can talk again much to chagrin of Megatron and Doomshot. This as also awaken Galvatron's eyes to Megatron's treachery and now he and many other Decepticons (and a few Autobots as well) know it's only a matter of time when Galvatron and Megatron will battle it out for leadership of the Decepticons, when it happen remains to be seen since Galvatron has just returned to Cybertron from the frontier and he is is still making allies and contacts in the Decepticon High Command, but for now both Galvatron and Megatron know the day is coming...



Abilities: Galvatron has a mounted Plasma Energy Fusion Cannon on his right arm that is able to fire Plasma energy that can cripple or kill almost any Cybertronian depending on the setting. Galvatron is a master of melee combat he prefers to use his axe and cut the limbs off of his victims and then slash into their spark chamber before using an Energon Beam Dagger to destroy the spark. This is said to be one of the most painful deaths for any Transformer to die. He also one of the strongest Decepticons in terms of sheer physical strength he can lift over 150 tons easily. Since bonding with Galvatron, Stormbringer's mental state has greatly improved allowing both him and Galvatron to access Stormbringer's elemental powers, they can control air, fire, water, and metal and bend it too their will although they still need a lot of training and practice. Galvatron's cannon mode can fire a beam of plasma energy that can destroy a small starship. As a Starjet fighter he's heavily armed and can take out small forts with little or no help. .



Weaknesses: While Galvatron has greatly calmed Stormbringer's rage both of them are still subject to sudden and unsuspected outbursts of uncontrollable rage that can last from a few minutes to a week. When this occurs most Decepticons tend to stay out of his way till he calms down or they point him in the direction of the nearest enemy or Autobots on the nearest battlefield. Also while Galvatron's Cannon and Starjet modes while powerful and heavily armed, but he lacks the speed and mobility that most of the Seekers and Sweeps have, his speed and mobility in both modes are average at best. Other than that Galvatron has no known weaknesses.

